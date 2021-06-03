Boca Del Lupo Launches 4 New Plays2Perform@Home Nationally

PLAYS2PERFORM@HOME goes national! Following on the success of last year's Western Canada Box Set of "home delivery theatre", Boca Del Lupo is working with 6 prominent theatre companies across Canada to commission 16 talented playwrights to create 4 new PLAYS2PERFORM@HOME box sets representing the Prairies, Ontario, Quebec and Eastern Canada.

The moment that venues started to close around the world due to COVID19, Vancouver's Boca Del Lupo Artistic Director Sherry J Yoon and Artistic Producer Jay Dodge started asking themselves, "Our theatres are shuttered. How can we keep the ember burning for those who love live performance as much as we do?" As productions were going online, Sherry and Jay kept coming back to:

"Theatre is live, theatre is communion, theatre is something to be experienced together in the flesh."

This led them to Plays2Perform@Home. #Plays2Perform asks the audience to take a leading role in creating a piece of theatre with the close friends and family they have chosen to be part of their "bubble". These short plays are to be performed around the dinner table, picnic blanket, or campfire with or without an audience. Each Box Set contains 4 different plays with up to 4 characters, with an individual copy for each character for everyone to play their part.

The Western Canada box set features Governor General Award winner Hiro Kanagawa, Simonovitch Prize winner Tara Beagan, celebrated film and theatre writer Karen Hines and theatrical tour de force, Jovanni Sy. The Western Canada box set has nearly sold out and we are preparing for a second printing - our four new box sets feature a collection of writers that are just as exciting!

Prairie Box (in partnership with Persephone Theatre, Saskatoon and Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre, Winnipeg)

Featuring playwrights: Joseph Aragon, Yvette Nolan, Debbie Patterson and Curtis Peeteetuce

Ontario Box (in partnership with Factory Theatre, Toronto)

Featuring playwrights: Jeff Ho, Aaron Jan, Marina Moreira and Rachel Mutombo

Quebec Box (In partnership with Centaur Theatre, Montreal)

Featuring playwrights: Marie Barlizo, Michaela Di Cesare, Gabe Maharjan and Adjani Poirier

Eastern Box (In partnership with Theatre New Brunswick, Fredericton and Eastern Front Theatre, Halifax)

Featuring playwrights: Marc-André Charron, Mary-Colin Chisholm, Jena Elizabeth McLean and Santiago Guzmán

The partners involved in this project are no less extraordinary, each have long histories of creating impactful theatre within their communities. These national partnerships are an extension of our collective desire to connect. With a total of 5 box sets representing regions from the east coast to the west, Plays2Perform@Home will continue to inspire theatre lovers across the country, especially for those craving the imaginative stimulation that only live theatre can provide.

Working with Valerie Thai, the award-winning head designer and art director of Adbusters for five years running, each collection of #Plays2Perform are packaged up in a boutique box set and delivered to your home.

Whether as a gift for loved ones, something fun and meaningful to do with friends and family in your bubble or for a peek inside the minds of 20 amazing writers making work during these remarkable times, our hope is that Plays2Perform@Home will help those of us with a passion for live performance keep the spark alive.

The Box Sets will be sold online at www.bocadellupo.com/plays2perform/ and in-person at Boca del Lupo's storefront on Granville Island, Vancouver.

i) Early Bird Pre-order Online Sale- save 10%! Available now until June 21, 2021, items can be pre-ordered for discount savings, and will be shipped on June 22.

ii) National Online Sale Launch: June 22, 2021

iii) After July 1, 2021 in-person sales at Boca del Lupo's store front at The Fishbowl on Granville Island, #100 - 1398 Cartwright St. Vancouver, B.C.

Regular Pricing: $30 for each Box Set or all 5 Box Sets for $125 (plus taxes and shipping).

Boca del Lupo 1405 Anderson St. Vancouver BC V6H 3R5

604-684-2622, or info@bocadellupo.com

bocadellupo.com

Facebook Instagram Twitter @bocadellupo #Plays2Perform