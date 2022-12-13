Blue Rodeo Comes To Massey Hall, February 25, 2023
Listen to some of Blue Rodeo's seldom performed songs (as well as some of your favourites!)
This winter, Blue Rodeo return to Toronto with Songs Seldom Heard - a one night only at Massey Hall, Saturday, February 25, 2022 @ 8pm ET. Listen to some of Blue Rodeo's seldom performed songs (as well as some of your favourites!)
With their superb 16th studio album Many A Mile (released December 3), legendary alt-country/rockers Blue Rodeo discovered that even nightmares like COVID-19 can have silver linings.
After decades of non-stop performing, time off the road granted them (enforced, really) much-needed downtime during which creativity bloomed. Pandemic protocols also meant recording in novel ways, with Blue Rodeo co-singer/songwriters Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor working separately, while sharing band members - bassist Bazil Donovan, drummer Glenn Milchem, keyboardist Michael Boguski, guitarist Colin Cripps and multi-instrumentalist Jim Bowskill - on a rotating but relaxed basis.
For priority ticket access, fans can become a Platinum Friends First member.
For the concert lover who lives for those 'you just had to be there' moments. With advance notice for upcoming shows, and chances to win that golden ticket for more 'best nights of your life'. Fans can pick between three levels: Friend, Platinum with access to pre-sales, and Royal.
Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 13, 2022
With their 50th Anniversary Tour now finally in the books, The Legendary Downchild Blues Band are excited to begin their next adventure – and what better way to start than a special hometown performance in Toronto's iconic Massey Hall on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 8:00 pm.
A Very Merry Mirvish Holiday Concert Comes to Union Station, West Wing in Support of Daily Bread Food Bank
December 9, 2022
Stars from the current shows playing on Mirvish stages - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Fisherman’s Friends: the Musical - will perform a holiday concert in the West Wing of Toronto’s historic Union Station on Thursday, December 15, at 12:30 pm.
Toronto Symphony Orchestra To Return To Carnegie Hall As Part Of Centennial Tour
December 8, 2022
As a momentous part of its extended Centennial Celebration, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO) will embark on its first tour under the artistic leadership of Music Director Gustavo Gimeno from February 11–14, 2023.
Stratford Festival 2023 Special Holiday Presale Begins Next Week
December 8, 2022
The Stratford Festival is putting the finishing touches on casting and will soon open its box office for a special holiday pre-sale for tickets to the 13 exciting shows of the 2023 season. With savings up to 25%, this is a perfect opportunity to secure tickets for your favourite shows or buy gifts for the theatre-lovers on your list.
Rush Seats Announced For JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Mirvish
December 8, 2022
David Mirvish will offer Same-Day Rush Seats for JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT for performances beginning this Sunday December 11. Rush seats are based on availability and cost $59.