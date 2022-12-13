Blue Rodeo Comes To Massey Hall, February 25, 2023

This winter, Blue Rodeo return to Toronto with Songs Seldom Heard - a one night only at Massey Hall, Saturday, February 25, 2022 @ 8pm ET. Listen to some of Blue Rodeo's seldom performed songs (as well as some of your favourites!)

With their superb 16th studio album Many A Mile (released December 3), legendary alt-country/rockers Blue Rodeo discovered that even nightmares like COVID-19 can have silver linings.

After decades of non-stop performing, time off the road granted them (enforced, really) much-needed downtime during which creativity bloomed. Pandemic protocols also meant recording in novel ways, with Blue Rodeo co-singer/songwriters Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor working separately, while sharing band members - bassist Bazil Donovan, drummer Glenn Milchem, keyboardist Michael Boguski, guitarist Colin Cripps and multi-instrumentalist Jim Bowskill - on a rotating but relaxed basis.

