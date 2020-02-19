BWW Review: THIS WORLD MADE ITSELF & INFINITELY YOURS Captivates at Progress Festival

It's definitely a cliché, but the adage "sometimes less is more," holds true. Especially when it comes to performance art pieces like THIS WORLD MADE ITSELF & INFINITELY YOURS. This is a moving and innovative piece that is sure to capture the hearts and minds of whoever sees it.

THIS WORLD MADE ITSELF & INFINITELY YOURS is a multimedia live performance that tells the story of how the world was made through nothing but music, graphics,

and interpretative dance. Created and performed by Miwa Matreyek, the hour-long show follows the lone silhouette of a woman as images show the natural beauty of the Earth as well as the destruction humanity has inflicted on it.

I'll admit, after the show's first five minutes or so I thought to myself, "oh no, this is

going to be an overly pretentious experimental art piece, isn't it?" How could I not? Audibly, all I heard was hypnotic spa music and visually, all I saw was a woman's silhouette slowly dancing around blooming plants under storm clouds. The show even started with a recreation of the Big Bang which was a real trip. However, somewhere in the midst of a hand moving around in front of a slideshow of screensavers, something amazing happened.

What I initially dismissed as random, abstract concepts began to form into one beautifully realized, intricately designed, and cohesive story. A vibrant use of stunning graphics feels like a high school science textbook come to life; the show depicts the natural wonders Mother Earth has birthed. The jaw-dropping visuals did a wonderful job of clearly conveying the central theme of environmental conservation; a theme that, while not particularly new or shocking, still comes across as intriguing thanks to the unique and engaging experience THIS WORLD MADE

ITSELF & INFINITELY YOURS offers.

The mesmerizing simplicity of the show's production is paired well with a soundtrack of moving instrumental music that effortlessly switches the tone from thought-provoking, to haunting, to inspiring. Throughout the show's runtime, which, admittedly, felt just a touch too long, the thread of interconnectivity we share with the planet we call home is marvelous to behold. Share in the incredible beauty and the horrific damage that the Earth has endured in an experience like no other. While emotions range from awe-struck to unsettled, one thing remains certain: THIS WORLD MADE ITSELF & INFINITELY YOURS is a show that is sure to entertain and inspire audiences time and time again.



Broadleaf Theatre's THIS WORLD MADE ITSELF & INFINITELY YOURS runs

through February 6 to February 7 at The Theatre Centre, 1115 Queen St W, Toronto. For moreinformation or to purchase tickets, visit, http://progressfestival.org/programming/this-world-made-itself-infinitely-yours

Photo Credit: Ahrum Hong





