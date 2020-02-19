BWW Review: THE GHOST PROJECT is Spook-tacular Storytelling

THE GHOST PROJECT is Spook-tacular Storytelling

Have you ever seen a figure that no one else could see? Have you ever heard a voice that no one else could hear? Have you ever felt a presence that no one else could feel? If so, or if you simply believe that ghosts walk among us, THE GHOST PROJECT is the show for you.

Written and performed by Karie Richards, THE GHOST PROJECT is a documentary theatre solo production consisting of 13 monologues. Crafted from the verbatim interviews of individuals who have experienced paranormal encounters, the show explores the mystery of the unknown. The featured stories range from feel-good to frightening, showcasing a diverse collection of experiences.

In the best possible way, THE GHOST PROJECT is simple. Now playing at the Theatre Centre, the stage (design by Glenn Davidson) consisted of nothing more than a window, a rug, a chair, and a wardrobe. It's from that wardrobe that she reaches inside and grabs the odd jacket, scarf, or pair of glasses to transform into one of the 13 characters she portrays throughout the show's fast-paced 80-minute runtime. The unornamented set and soft piano music in between transitions veiled the night in an appropriately spooky atmosphere. Unfortunately, the staging of the show managed to be more haunting than the material performed.

While a few of the monologues were just chilling enough to send the faintest of shivers down your spine, many ended up leaving little to no impact. A few of the stories about departed loved ones reaching out will move you and perhaps even bring a tear to your eye, but the majority are not as memorable.

The main problem with THE GHOST PROJECT is that while the premise is undoubtedly intriguing, it's burdened by having to cover so many different stories in such a short amount of time. Richards is a gifted actress but after six or seven monologues all spoken in roughly the same voice detailing strikingly similar events, they begin to blur together. Though performing 13 monologues is an ambitious and impressive feat, it holds THE GHOST PROJECT back from packing the emotional punch it's capable of. I have to wonder; would the show have been more remarkable had it reduced to five or six slightly longer monologues? Perhaps.

Richards' performance is the highlight of THE GHOST PROJECT. The emotional range she displays is incredible. In one moment, she's able to dig deep and embody the raw vulnerability of her subjects and the next, she peppers her speech with a comedic edge that breaks the cloud of silence hanging over the audience. Richards manages to embody a handful of characters and bring their stories to life; a talent I wish she could have applied to each of her 13 subjects. Stronger characterization would have benefitted THE GHOST PROJECT, taking it from mildly enjoyable to spook-tacular.

Unit 5 Theatre Collective and Karie Richards' THE GHOST PROJECT runs through January 21 to 26 at The Theatre Centre, 1115 Queen St W, Toronto.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit, http://theatrecentre.org/?p=14133

Photo credit: Tanja Tiziana





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories