BLUEY's First Live Stage Show To Raise Curtains In Theaters Across Canada!

Everyone's favorite Blue Heeler family is coming to Canada! Join Bluey, Blingo, Chili, and Bandit for Bluey's Big Play!

Everyone's favorite Blue Heeler family is coming to Canada! Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show, the hit live show based on the Emmy-winning animated series, will "take the show on the road" to venues in Thunder Bay, Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatoon, Calgary, Vancouver, Edmonton and Toronto, starting December 8, 2023. Fans can expect more cities to be added.

See Click Here for pre-sale tickets information and to purchase tickets, which will be on sale starting Thursday, May 18, 2023. The 24-hour pre-sale starts on May 16, 2023 at 10 AM local timezone and the General Public on-sale starts on May 18, 2023 at 10 AM local timezone.

Bluey, the beloved series available in Canada on Disney Junior, Disney Channel, Disney+ and STACKTV, follows a six-year-old Blue Heeler dog, who turns everyday family life into extraordinary adventures.

Based on an original new story written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show also contains new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush. Audiences of all ages will get to see Bluey, younger sister Bingo and parents Bandit and Chilli, as they've never seen them before, when the Heelers embark on their first live theatre show in Canada featuring puppetry, live actors, and iconic sets.

"We're thrilled to be bringing Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show to Canadian audiences for the very first time," said director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Co. "The response to the show from fans across the U.S. and Australia has been nothing short of amazing and we can't wait for Canadian families to experience all the fun and excitement of having Bluey and her family on stage live in their city."

Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show is presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co. The stage show enjoyed much success in Australia, where it premiered in Bluey's hometown Brisbane and went on to perform 447 times across 65 venues, including the Sydney Opera House. The tour is currently in the U.S. where it's played the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York, the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and the iconic Chicago Theatre.

For more about Bluey, please visit bluey.tv

Bluey is produced by Emmy Award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC KIDS (Australia) and co-commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios Kids & Family. Financed in association with Screen Australia, Bluey is proudly 100% created, written, animated, and post produced in Brisbane Queensland, Australia, with funding from the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland and the Australian Government.




RECOMMENDED FOR YOU