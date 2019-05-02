Fresh off a Canadian Comedy Award nomination for Best Variety Act, Musical Comedian on the rise, Anesti Danelis, returns to the Toronto Fringe with Six Frets Under premiering at The Tranzac Club Tiki Room for 10 performances July 3 - 14, 2019.

Having been surrounded by loss this past year, Anesti Danelis took refuge in his guitar and created a brand new hour of comedic music. Directed by Tricia Black (She the People, Extravaganza Eleganza) this brand new hour reflects on all the fun moments in life like: identity crisis, invincible youth, inescapable rumours, stealing from work, goats? and more! With a style snuggled between Tim Minchin and Flight of the Conchords, and now with 100% more piano and violin, Anesti Danelis creates a unique concert experience of music and comedy that asks life's biggest questions while toe-tapping that existential dread away.

Anesti Danelis is a Toronto-based musical comedian who has charmed sold-out audiences on both sides of the Atlantic with his unique blend of optimistic and dark, grounded and absurd, witty and ridiculous humour. He recently taped his television debut for the CBC at the Winnipeg Comedy Festival, has performed at the Montreal Sketchfest, the Toronto Sketchfest where he also opened for Adam Conover, has been featured on Global News Montreal and the viral platform 9GAG, and has released his debut comedy album of his critically acclaimed show Songs for a New World Order on Spotify and iTunes, a show which earned him a nomination for Best Comedy Show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe at the Amused Moose Comedy Awards.

Photo Credit: Tyra Sweet Photography





