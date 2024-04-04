AGATHA CHRISTIE'S WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION Takes The Stand At The Shaw

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



its Shaw Festival debut, Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution starts previews Saturday, April 6 at the Royal George Theatre. Directed by Alistair Newton, this gripping murder mystery by the world's most popular novelist delivers twists and turns all the way to the final curtain.

When a wealthy older woman is found murdered, the chief suspect is Leonard Vole (Andrew Lawrie), her young friend and the recently named heir to her estate. During the trial, defence counsel Sir Wilfrid Robarts, QC (Patrick Galligan) is put to the test when Leonard's wife, Romaine Vole (Marla McLean), is shockingly revealed as the prosecution's star witness. As the trial unfolds, nothing is as it seems, leaving both sides questioning everything – and everyone – they know.

Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution also features Kristopher Bowman, Fiona Byrne, Martin Happer, Lawrence Libor*, Cheryl Mullings, Ryann Myers**, Monica Parks, Graeme Somerville and Shawn Wright.

The Shaw's production of Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution features set and projections design by Karyn McCallum, costume design by Judith Bowden, lighting design by Siobhán Sleath, original music and sound design by Lyon Smith, fight direction by John Stead and movement direction by Alexis Milligan. The production team includes stage manager Dora Tomassi and assistant stage manager Kevin Etherington.

On stage at the Royal George Theatre (85 Queen Street) from April 6 to October 13 (available for review beginning April 25), Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution is recommended for audience members 14+/Grade 9+. Running time is approximately 3 hours, including two intermissions.

The Royal George Theatre's regular season is sponsored by 124 on Queen Hotel & Spa.

The Shaw's production of Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution is sponsored by Burgundy Asset Management Limited and Wendy & Bruce Gitelman.

The Shaw Festival's 2024 season runs through to December 22, with a playbill featuring Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady, One Man, Two Guvnors, Sherlock Holmes and the Mystery of the Human Heart, Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution, The Secret Garden, The Orphan of Chao, Candida, The House That Will Not Stand, Snow in Midsummer and A Christmas Carol. The Spiegeltent's season features The Shaw Variety Show, The Roll of Shaw, Kabarett, Cotton Club, Coffee Concerts, Footlights, Speakeasies, What's In Your Songbook and Gospel Choir.

Direct bus service from Downtown Toronto and Burlington to Niagara-on-the-Lake is available on the Toronto-Niagara Shaw Express. Luxury buses are standard size wheelchair accessible, offer free Wi-Fi and have an on-board host. $34 return per person. Ticket to a 2024 performance is required. Please pre-arrange with the Box Office. Schedule is subject to change. Please confirm dates and times with the Shaw Festival Box Office.

For more information or to purchase tickets or a seat on the Toronto-Niagara Shaw Express, please contact the Shaw Festival Box Office at 1-800-511-SHAW or visit shawfest.com.

Mask use at The Shaw: Masks are not currently required in our theatres. Though wearing a mask is optional, it is recommended; however, the choice remains at the discretion and comfort of the individual. The Shaw continues to maintain its Duty of Care measures.

About the Shaw Festival

Inspired by the spirit of Bernard Shaw, the Shaw Festival creates unforgettable theatrical encounters. The Shaw Festival is a place where people who are curious about the world gather to share the unique experience of live theatre and to create a deeper human connection with the artists, the beauty and abundance of Niagara and with each other. For more information, please visit shawfest.com.