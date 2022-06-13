2 PIANOS 4 HANDS Announced at The Royal Alexandra Theatre
Matinee audience members at 2P4H should make a point of arriving 30 minutes early to enjoy these up-and-coming pianists and to visit the CAA Lounge during intermission.
2 Pianos 4 Hands (2P4H) is about pursuing your dream, specifically the dream to become the next Glenn Gould or Oscar Peterson. It's a dream shared by millions of piano students, all of whom will recognize themselves in the stories Ted Dykstra and Richard Greenblatt tell on the stage of the Royal Alexandra Theatre, where their acclaimed hit show is now playing until July 17.
In recognition of piano students, Mirvish Productions is opening up a performance opportunity before matinees and during intermissions in the CAA Lounge of the Royal Alexandra Theatre, a beautifully appointed room on the Dress Circle level of the theatre. The CAA Lounge is home to a white grand piano that is tuned regularly. Piano students are invited to submit their resumes for a chance to perform on the lounge piano on matinee days - Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. This is their chance to gain experience in a relatively relaxed and stress-free environment. (It's also a great addition to a resume. And they receive two complimentary tickets to 2P4H on the day they are performing.)
The first guest pianist is Elliott Barenthin, a third-year jazz pianist studying at the University of Toronto's Faculty of Music. Elliott has been playing piano for 17 years and, when not studying, performs with various ensembles around the city. He is the former piano player for the Toronto All Star Big Band. He will perform at 1 pm and 2:30 pm on Wednesday, June 15; and 1:30 pm and 3 pm on Saturday June 18 and Sunday June 19.
To apply to be a student pianist during 2P4H, please email info@mirvish.com. Include a resume and, if possible, a short recording of a recital.
2 PIANOS 4 HANDS
Now onstage at the Royal Alexandra Theatre until July 17, 2022
Performance Schedule
Tuesday - Saturday: 8:00 PM
Saturday & Sunday matinees: 2:00 PM
Wednesday matinees: 1:30 PM
** Please note: On Tuesday evenings the roles of Ted and Richard will be performed by Richard Todd Adams and Max Roll. **
Running Time: 2 hours and 5 minutes (including intermission)
Regular Tickets $49 to $129, available only through www.mirvish.com, by phone at 1-800-461-3333 & in-person at the theatre box office