2 PIANOS 4 HANDS Announced at The Royal Alexandra Theatre

2 PIANOS 4 HANDS

Now onstage at the Royal Alexandra Theatre until July 17, 2022

Performance Schedule

Tuesday - Saturday: 8:00 PM

Saturday & Sunday matinees: 2:00 PM

Wednesday matinees: 1:30 PM

** Please note: On Tuesday evenings the roles of Ted and Richard will be performed by Richard Todd Adams and Max Roll. **

Running Time: 2 hours and 5 minutes (including intermission)