Sierra Madre Playhouse Will Host JAZZ @ THE PLAYHOUSE Series

Sierra Madre Playhouse will transform into a jazz mecca in September with a line-up of five stellar programs as part of its Jazz @ the Playhouse series. Featured jazz artists include Clayton Cameron’s Rhythmos Quintet, Greg Porée, the Dave Tull Trio, Yuko Mabuchi, and Luis Conte and his Super Bien Septet. In addition to the jazz offerings, Sierra Madre Playhouse presents several other music, dance, and film programs in September.

Clayton Cameron’s Rhythmos Quintet, led by drummer Clayton Cameron, known as the “Brush Master,” launches the jazz offerings at Sierra Madre Playhouse on Sunday, September 1, 7:30 pm. Rhythmos, which is Greek for rhythm, is driven by the Brush Master’s sophisticated jazz and contemporary drum stylings, coupled with original compositions, and a unique treatment of jazz standards. Cameron’s playing is grounded in his five decades of performing with such legendary artists as Tony Bennett, Sammy Davis Jr., Frank Sinatra, and John Mayor. In addition to Cameron on drums, his quintet includes pianist Andy Langham, bassist Edwin Livingston, guitarist Larry Koonse, and saxophonist Jacob Scesney.

Jazz @ The Playhouse features the return of jazz/funk/soul guitarist Greg Porée on Saturday, September 7, 7:30 pm. His soul-stirring melodies, influenced by a diverse range of music, from Bach to The Beatles, reflect the rich tapestry of his remarkable musical experiences. The virtuoso talent, who also serves as the lead curator of Jazz @ The Playhouse, showcases his boundless creativity on classical guitar, violin, accordion, vibraphone, and more. His career arc includes serving as musical director for Sonny & Cher, playing on landmark albums for Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson, and working with legendary artists Gladys Knight & the Pips, Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, and Diana Ross. Porée also hosts the "SonicTonic" podcast for the California Jazz Foundation, spotlighting local jazz artists and supporting the jazz community.

The Dave Tull Trio swings by the Playhouse on Sunday, September 8, 7:30 pm. Tull, a premiere songwriter, is also considered among the leading jazz singers and drummers on the scene today. His songs have been called both laugh out loud funny and deeply soul searching, propelling his most recent album, Texting and Driving, to #5 on the Billboard Jazz Chart, and #3 on the Billboard Comedy Chart in the same week, and 23 weeks on the JazzWeek chart. Tull became the drummer for Barbra Streisand in 2016 and has played on five tours with her, as well as on her GRAMMY-nominated live Netflix concert video, “Barbra – The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic!” He is the drummer on Pixar’s popular series “Forky Asks A Question” and Disney’s “Monsters At Work.” The Dave Tull Trio also features Josh Nelson on piano and Luther Hughes on bass.



Pianist/composer Yuko Mabuchi pays tribute to jazz classics while embracing a broad spectrum of musical styles on Sunday, September 15, 7:30 pm. The Japanese native is also known to include original tunes that dip into swing, blues, funk, and even classical. Among other works she’s known for, Mabuchi has also arranged a captivating medley of Japanese songs in which, she says, “I try to capture the soul of the music of my homeland.” Joining Mabuchi at Sierra Madre Playhouse are bassist Del Atkins, drummer Peter Buck, and guitarist Greg Porée.

Cuban percussionist Luis Conte and his Super Bien Septet heats things up, transforming Sierra Madre Playhouse into a jazz club straight out of Havana, on Sunday, September 22, 7:30 pm. The Latin jazz legend, known for his work with James Taylor, Phil Collins, Jackson Browne, Pat Metheny, and Madonna, has also recorded with superstars Michael Jackson and Barbara Streisand. He was member of the Dancing with the Stars Orchestra for nine years and received the Henry Mancini Award for his work with the Neighborhood Music School. Bringing the heat, along with Conte are his equally renowned bandmates Alberto Salas, keyboards; Leider Chapotin, trumpet; David Urquidi, saxophone/flute; Eddie Resto, bass; Kevin Ricard, tumbadoras; and lead vocalist Nando Perez.

Jazz @ the Playhouse tickets range from $12 to $35.

In addition to the eclectic jazz offerings, Sierra Madre Playhouse presents several other music, dance, and film programs in September. The historic venue launches a new partnership with contemporary music ensemble Wild Up, becoming the ensemble’s first-ever long-term East Los Angeles home (September 9, 7:30 pm). Experimental pop artist Jett Kwong showcases her considerable talents on the Chinese guzheng, vocals, and electronics (September 14, 7:30 pm); a double bill of silent film comedies spotlights comedic giants Buster Keaton, Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle, and Charlie Chaplin (September 20, 7 pm); and Taiko drum trailblazer TAIKOPROJECT and Gamelan Merdu Kumala, a noted gamelan ensemble, are showcased (September 21, 4 pm and 7:30 pm). September programming concludes with the Playhouse’s inaugural dance presentation, featuring Viver Brasil Dance Company (September 28, 11am). (Ticket prices vary.)

