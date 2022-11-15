Shotgun Players in Berkeley To Stream NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Within California

The Shotgun Players will stream live two performances of The Great Comet Based on a section of Tolstoy's War and Peace, this musical extravaganza follows the story of Natasha, a young woman who arrives in Moscow longing for her fiance; and Pierre, a middle aged man full of regrets. Expect to find the Ashby Stage transformed with cabaret tables, Russian vodka, and an unforgettable theatrical experience. Nominated for twelve Tony awards!

Tickets will give you access to a specific live stream performances. The stream will open at 6:30 PM (PT) for the show beginning at 7 PM.

The live streams of must be viewed from within the state of California.

Shotgun Players is a company of artists determined to create bold, relevant, affordable theatre that inspires and challenges audience and artist alike to re-examine our lives, our community, and the ever-changing world around us.

Founding Artistic Director Patrick Dooley started the company in 1992 with ten eager actors and a bucket of black paint. Before finding our permanent home at the Ashby Stage in 2004, Shotgun Players performed in 44 different spaces, always striving for the same core values we believe in today: artistic excellence, social relevance, and community engagement. Nothing excites us more than taking on projects that other companies might deem too expensive, too unwieldy, or just plain impossible. As a result, audience and industry members alike have come to expect astonishing theatre from Shotgun Players.

We believe that it's not enough to create exceptional theatre; we're also committed to making a difference in our community. Shotgun Players is dedicated to keeping ticket prices affordable, and we offer pay-what-you-can performances for the opening week of each production. Through our Make a Difference (M.A.D.) campaign, we are able to offer $7 tickets to our patrons who are 25 years of age and younger. We also take pride in supporting local businesses! We feature goods from our neighbors in our lobby, and we offer programming that speaks directly to our neighbors by putting their stories onstage.