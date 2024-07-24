The Conejo Improv Players Return Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Conejo Improv Players will present a hilarious night of improvisational comedy featuring skits, scenes, and music — made up entirely on the spot from audience suggestions. Enjoy an evening of interactive comedy that blends the comedic stylings of Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Saturday Night Live in a hilarious show you won’t want to miss!



Performance Date & Time: Saturday, August 3 at 8pm



Cast:

Allie Leslie

Andrew Costello

Brandy Paolini

Caitlin Arndt

David White

Eric Bram

Frank Bonoff

Jean Bridges

John Eslick

Jonathan Woodward

Jonathan Rowsey

Kevin Shultz

Patrick McGrath

Paula Smiech

Phil Scarpaci

Rey Sailer

Scott Shrum

Shelby Fry

Staff:

Directors: Shelby Fry, Scott Shrum, and Patrick McGrath

Producer: Beth Eslick

Music: Nolan Monsibay

