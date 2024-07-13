World Premiere Play By James James Comes To Santa Paula Theater Center's Backstage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Backstage @ Santa Paula Theater Center will present the World Premiere staging of THOROUGHBRED OF MY F**KING HEART, written by James James. THOROUGHBRED OF MY F**KING HEART performs August 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, and 11, 2024 at 8 pm on Friday and Saturday evenings and 2:30 pm on Sundays. There will be also be a special Thursday performance on August 8 at 8 PM. The Santa Paula Theater Center is located at 125 S. Seventh Street, Santa Paula, CA 93060.

In THOROUGHBRED OF MY F**KING HEART, a young couple's dysfunctional and competitive relationship is put to the test. Carol and Ben, two struggling actors in a tumultuous relationship, find their lives upended when Carol's estranged mother, Diane, a recovering addict and former escort returns. As they compete for roles in the same play, their relationship strains under jealousy, sabotage, and the shadows of their pasts. The arrival of Diane's former boyfriend, Andre, adds to the chaos as he uses intimidation to secure a role for Carol. Amidst these trials, Carol and Ben must navigate the complexities of love, ambition, and family ties, ultimately realizing the need for personal growth and healing beyond their relationship.

Please note that this production is recommended for audiences 16 and above. For tickets or more information about THOROUGHBRED OF MY F**KING HEART visit www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

From painting workshops to concerts to magic shows to great plays – there always something happening at the Santa Paula Theater Center! For more information about Santa Paula Theater Center, visit www.santapaulatheatercenter.org. Coming up next on the Main Stage is CHAPTER TWO by Neil Simon from Aug 30 - Sept 29, 2024 and BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY by Ken Ludwig from Nov 8 - December 15, 2024. The wearing of masks while inside the Santa Paula Theater Center is optional, though highly encouraged for the safety of our patrons, actors, and staff.

THOROUGHBRED OF MY F**KING HEART

Location: Santa Paula Theater Center's Backstage 125 So. 7th St. Santa Paula, CA 93060

Dates: August 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 11, 2024 with performances on Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm and Sunday matinees at 2:30 pm. There is a special performance on Thursday August 8, 2024 at 8 PM.

Tickets available at www.santapaulatheatercenter.org

Comments