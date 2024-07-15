Ballet Project OC To Journey Through Dance History In ERAS OF DANCE III At Bank Of America Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ballet Project OC will present "Eras of Dance III," an engaging exploration of dance history, on July 26th, 2024, at the Bank of America Theatre in Thousand Oaks. This summer program promises to captivate audiences with a diverse repertoire and the artistic contributions of renowned choreographers.

Founded in 2019 by Ally Helman, Emily Helman Berry, and Jon Helman, Ballet Project OC emerged from sheer determination and a vision for creating a new legacy in ballet. Ally, a former dancer with the New York City Ballet, faced significant challenges, including an injury that led her to return to California. With the support of her family, she launched Ballet Project OC, blending traditional ballet with innovative contemporary works. The company has flourished under her leadership, showcasing over fifty new works and has rapidly gained recognition for its dedication to high-caliber performances both on stage and through its streaming platform, Ballet Project TV.

"This year's campaign 'Eras of Dance' will take you on a captivating journey through the evolution of dance and ballet across history. Our program is designed to showcase the profound impact that each era has had on the arts, from times of old to modern-day. Don't miss out on this unforgettable event that is sure to inspire you." - Ally Helman, Artistic Director.

About the Event:

"Eras of Dance III" is an ensemble of pieces curated to the evolution of ballet, highlighting the significant influence of various historical periods on the art form. The program will feature a mix of world premieres and returning favorites, showcasing the versatility and talent of Ballet Project OC's dancers.

One of the evening's highlights is Hungarian-born dancer and choreographer Maté Szentes' piece, "House of Bourbon," which draws inspiration from the Baroque Era and its people. Szentes creatively incorporates the grandeur of the era, elements of its dynasty and symbolism, whilst adding a playful and intriguing touch to the performance. Szentes' journey from the Hungarian Dance Academy to becoming a permanent guest principal dancer and choreographer has left his indelible mark on the SoCal ballet world. His dynamic performances with Richmond Ballet, American Contemporary Ballet, Barak Ballet, and now Los Angeles Ballet have been praised as "a disruptive force" by the Los Angeles Times.

The world premiere of "Stolen Glance" by BPOC's artistic director Ally Helman captures the Romantic Era's lush, grand social events through the personal journey of a girl who dreams of attending a ball. As she dances alone, her confidence blooms, transforming her into a regal figure. Ally Helman has taken on artistic leadership, choreographer, and dancer roles at BPOC, continuously leading the company towards a successful future.

Christina Ghiardi's "Sunshine Journal" offers a glimpse into the Classical Era with swift, precise footwork and powerful jumps, maintaining the classical purity and style. Christina, currently with Nevada Ballet Theatre, has performed principal roles in various classical and contemporary ballets and has choreographed for multiple companies, including BPOC.

"Dream a Little," by Anthony Cannarella and Isabella Velasquez, showcases popular melodies in a contemporary piece that explores the dynamics of various relationships through innovative choreography. Anthony Cannarella, known for blending ballet with commercial dance, creates dynamic and relatable performances that resonate with the contemporary era's emotional and relational complexities.

Originally choreographed by Helman in the fall of 2022, "Ode to Aida" was featured in a show dedicated to composer Giuseppe Verdi. This fictional yet poignant story nods to the late romantic composer, renowned for his opera "Aida," and aims to uniquely translate Verdi's dramatic music into movement. Contrary to typical grand ballroom scenes of the romantic era, "Aida" portrays themes of grief, drama, and forbidden love. In 2024, "Ode to Aida" will be included in the Romantic Era segment of "Eras of Dance III." Audiences can expect intricate choreography blending classical ballet with contemporary dance. Dancers, adorned in costumes inspired by ancient Egypt, will bring the tragic love story of Aida and Radamès to life, their movements echoing the passion and despair of Verdi's masterpiece.

Each of these pieces serve as an educational and entertaining journey.

Featured Dancers:

Camille Kellems, currently a Company Artist with Nevada Ballet Theatre, brings her extensive experience and has found unique opportunities with BPOC. "BPOC has been wonderful for so many reasons, one in particular is the outlet it gave us during the pandemic. As all of our companies were unable to perform, BPOC allowed us to come together to create something incredibly special. I am forever grateful for that time," says Kellems.

Julianne Kinasiewicz, a corps de ballet member with Los Angeles Ballet, has been with BPOC since its inception, performing in numerous pieces. She cherishes roles in ballets such as Ally Helman's "For the Beauty," Maté Szentes' "C'est la Vie," and Christina Ghiardi's "Nuvole Bianche."

Madeline McMillin, a LA-based freelance dancer and guest artist (formerly with Los Angeles Ballet), appreciates the fast-paced, energetic environment at BPOC. "Dancing with BPOC in such a fast-paced environment is an energetic experience. We are often producing new work in a matter of days. I always feel uplifted and inspired while working with the amazing group of artists that BPOC brings together," McMillin shares.

Cleo Taneja, a long-time BPOC member and company dancer with Los Angeles Ballet, values the positive, rewarding experiences and the creative trust among artists at BPOC. "Dancing with BPOC is always such a positive, rewarding experience. There's something special about working with a group of like-minded artists that really can trust each other creatively," says Taneja.

Mackenna Pieper, a YAGP winner 2023 and Nevada Ballet Theater dancer, found her first experience with BPOC amazing. "My first experience with BPOC was this past performance of 'Eras of Dance' and it was amazing to be in a room with like-minded artists, all with the same goal of putting something beautiful on stage in just a short time! I'm grateful to BPOC for providing us with such an opportunity," Pieper states.

Sarah Hurty, a trainee with Los Angeles Ballet, brings her extensive training from Debbie Allen Dance Academy, Westside Ballet, and Pacific Northwest Ballet, adding depth to the performances with her diverse background.

Join Ballet Project OC for an evening of dance that celebrates the rich legacy and future of ballet. Secure your tickets now to experience the beauty and variety of "Eras of Dance III."

Comments