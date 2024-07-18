Native South Studios Presents An Evening With Jazz / R&B Artist Kotryna

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Native South Studios will present an Exclusive Evening with International Jazz / R&B artist Kotryna - Featuring Renowned Keyboardist Rashon "RaMu" Murph.

Kotryna (Kotryna Juodzeviciute) is a jazz / r&b singer based in NYC with more than 10 years of experience. She is best known for winning a big TV show "The Voice of Lithuania". Although Kotryna is open to all music genres, she says that she feels best when she sings jazz. Kotryna always challenges herself and the audience, so a great and interesting show is ALWAYS guaranteed.

Rashon Murph (Rashon RaMu Murph) is a versatile music producer and pianist based in Los Angeles with over 20 years of experience. Rashon has toured the world with legends like Bootsy Collins and has worked alongside of top artists including Kanye West, Jennifer Lopez, and Ciara. Rashon has also been a music director for many years and contributed to award-winning soundtracks. Rashon's dynamic performance and innovative approach guarantee an unforgettable show every time.

Jonathan Smith a.k.a. TheRealJonSmith is a Los Angeles based multi genre music producer, songwriter, mixer, engineer and session drummer. TheRealJonSmith has toured the world performing with and also co-written, produced, recorded, and mixed multi - platinum selling, multi - Grammy Award winning, major label, and indie artists. Formerly based in Nashville, Jonathan works from his recording studio Native South Studios in Westlake Village, CA. Various credits include: Puddle Of Mudd, Kevin Max [dcTalk], Blake Shelton, Hayley Kiyoko, Luna Halo, Universal Pictures.

Ieva Georges is a Los Angeles based actor, entrepreneur, and owner of Vyotech Nutritionals, a premium supplement company. Vyotech Nutritionals is also one of our event sponsors. Ieva Georges also manages Native South Studios, as well as organizes music and red carpet events.

The performance will be engineered, recorded and mixed by Native South Studios owner Jonathan Smith a.k.a. TheRealJonSmith.

Native South Studios is earning it's reputation not only as a professional music recording and podcast studio, but also an intimate micro music venue in Westlake Village, California. Clients range from Grammy Award winners to indie artists. www.nativesouthmedia.com

Comments