AN EVENING WITH AMY GRANT to Come to Fred Kavli Theatre

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Six-time Grammy winner & 2022 Kennedy Center Honoree Amy Grant comes to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at 7:30pm.

Grant's career spans more than 40 years and stretches from her roots in gospel into becoming an iconic pop star, songwriter, television personality and philanthropist. With three multi-platinum albums, six platinum albums and four gold albums, her total career album sales have exceeded 30 million and over 1 billion global streams. She became the first Contemporary Christian artist to score a platinum album, the first to hit No. 1 on the pop charts, and the first to perform at the Grammys.

In addition to her six GRAMMY Awards, Grant has earned 26 GMA Dove Awards (including four Artist of the Year Awards) and has been awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as well as the Music City Walk of Fame and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Grant continues to actively tour each year playing 70+ solo shows in addition to the annual Christmas at The Ryman residency with Vince Gill which celebrated over 100 headline shows at The Ryman, the first co-headliners to mark this incredible milestone.

In the spring of 2026, Grant released her first new album of new music in over a decade entitled “The Me That Remains”. Produced by legendary Mac McAnally, this very personal album is a journey through themes of healing, human & spiritual connection, unity, & hope. The album features collaborations with guest artists Ruby Amanfu & Vince Gill along with co-writing partners Jon Foreman (Switchfoot), Tom Douglas, Mike Reid, Mac McAnally and more.

Grant's music always looks through a lens of hope & faith while probing the human condition with honest commentary inviting a conversation. “The Me That Remains” album sounds and reads somewhat like a 'life manual' written from the perspective of an artist that has lived through it all and knows who she is as an artist and human. The story is not over; it is just the beginning of new chapters to come.

Single tickets go on sale Friday, March 26 at 10am and are priced starting at $42. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com.

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