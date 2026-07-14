FIVE FOR FIGHTING with String Quartet to Return to TOArts in Thousand Oaks

NEW! Thousand Oaks Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Thousand Oaks & beyond. Sign Up

Singer and songwriter John Ondrasik, best known by his stage name Five for Fighting, takes the stage alongside a live string quartet on Saturday, January 23, 2027 at 8:00 pm in the Kavli Theatre.

To date, Five for Fighting has released six studio LPs, including the platinum certified America Town and The Battle for Everything; and the top-10 charting Two Lights, along with an EP and live albums. Ondrasik has penned major hits, including the chart-topping “100 Years,” “The Riddle,” “Chances,” “World,” and “Easy Tonight,” which have earned over one billion streams and place him as a top 10 Hot Adult Contemporary artist for the 2000s. The reflective “100 Years” has joined “Superman (It's Not Easy)” as part of the American Songbook and continues to stand the test of time at weddings, birthdays, graduations, memorials, and many a home video.

Five For Fighting's music has also been featured in more than 350 films, television shows, and commercials, including the Oscar-winning The Blind Side, Hawaii Five-O, The Sopranos and the CBS drama, Code Black.

Known for soaring melodies and emotionally powerful lyrics, this intimate performance reimagines your favorite hit songs with rich orchestral arrangements alongside stories and some surprises.

Single tickets go on sale Friday, July 17 at 10am and are priced starting at $42. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online, or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com

Need more Thousand Oaks Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...