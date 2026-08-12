MEAN GIRLS to Take Stage at Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center

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Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center will present the musical MEAN GIRLS weekends August 22 through September 20, 2026 at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 East Los Angeles Avenue in Simi Valley. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm. Additional matinee performances are also scheduled for Saturday, September 12 and Saturday, September 19 at 2pm. Tickets are $37 Adults, $32 Seniors & Students, $27 Children 12 & Under.

Get in, loser—we're going to the theater! MEAN GIRLS, the fiercely hilarious musical based on the iconic 2004 film from book writer Tina Fey (30 Rock), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and composer Jeff Richmond (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) is gonna blow up our stage! This queen bee of a musical took Broadway by storm and joined the musical in-crowd. Meet The Plastics – Regina, Gretchen and Karen. They rule North Shore High and will burn anyone who gets in their way. Home-schooled Cady Heron may think she knows a thing or two about survival of the fittest thanks to her zoologist parents, but high school is a whole new level of savage. When Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a queen bee without getting stung. Nominated for 12 Tony Awards, expect iconic characters, razor-sharp wit and killer songs. Grab your friends – this show is going to be FETCH!

MEAN GIRLS is directed and choreographed by Augusto Guardado. Musical Direction is by Jenny Chaney. Intimacy Director for the production is Ariella Salinas Fiore who also joins Veronica Michele Driscoll designing costumes. Lighting Design is by Seth Kamenow. Nikolas Caisse serves as Scenic Designer, Patrick Cheney is Sound Designer with Caitlyn Rose Massey as Production Stage Manager and Amanda Perry as Assistant Stage Manager. MEAN GIRLS is Executive Produced by Fred Helsel and Philip McBride serves as Associate Producer

The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center cast features Constance Currie as Cady Heron, Jordin Lee as Regina George, Ida Hartel as Janis Sarkisian, Omari Miller as Damian Hubbard, Rachel Wilson as Gretchen Wieners, Niala Noelle as Karen Smith, Cameron Pench as Aaron Samuels, Gabriella Ortiz as Ms. Norbury & Others, Patrick "PT" Terril as Mr. Duvall and Xavier F. Reynoso as Kevin G., The MEAN GIRLS Ensemble features Michael Angel, Aaron Arredondo, Georgia Caines, Chloe Renee Gillott, Paxton Highway, Andrew Jacobsen, Lauren Laass, Brooklinn Leimomi Lee, Jason Rivera, Taylor Lane Rizzo, Amanda Rodas, Nadia Salina, Paislee Tanoura-Estrada and Lucas Viola.

MEAN GIRLS will play weekends August 22 through September 20, 2026 with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm. Additional matinee performances are also scheduled for Saturday, September 12 and Saturday, September 19 at 2pm. Tickets for MEAN GIRLS are $37 for Adults and $32 for Seniors & Students. Group rates for 10 or more are available. Please note there is a $3 per ticket processing fee for all tickets whether purchased online or in person at the box office. Due to adult themes and language, this show is not recommended for audiences under 14.

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