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Mannheim Steamroller Christmas is Coming to the Fred Kavli Theatre

The performance will take place on Thursday, December 3, 2026.

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Mannheim Steamroller Christmas is Coming to the Fred Kavli Theatre

Holiday tradition, Mannheim Steamroller is coming to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Thursday, December 3, 2026, at 7:30 pm. Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller, celebrates over 35 Years of his annual Christmas concert tour, making it the longest running concert tour in the entertainment industry!

Davis founded his own record label, American Gramaphone, which went on to become one of the industry's largest independent record labels. A Grammy Award winner, Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 41 million albums, with over 31.5 million in the Christmas genre.  Their holiday CD's have become synonymous with Christmas and occupy top positions on Billboard's Seasonal Chart every year.

Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics in the distinctive Mannheim sound. This year's show will feature classic Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting including 15 musicians playing more than 20 instruments against a backdrop of dazzling multimedia effects – capturing the spirit of the season in an immersive yet intimate setting.  Davis will direct and co-produce Tour performances with MagicSpace Entertainment. Single tickets go on sale Friday, July 25 at 10am and are priced starting at $52.50.

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