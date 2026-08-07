STUPID F**KING BIRD to Open at Santa Paula Theater Center

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Santa Paula Theater Center has announced their fourth Main Stage show of Season 2026. STUPID F**KING BIRD will play from August 28 - September 27 2026 with performances on Fridays at 8:00 PM, Saturdays Matinees at 4:00 PM and Sunday Matinees at 2:30 PM. The Santa Paula Center. 125 S. Seventh Street, Santa Paula, CA 93060.

Aaron Posner's STUPID F**KING BIRD is a sharp, funny, and deeply aching reinvention of Chekhov's The Seagull — a play about artists, lovers, and the desperate need to matter. Blurring the line between comedy and collapse, it follows a group of people wrestling with ambition, intimacy, and the fear that nothing they create will ever be enough. With direct audience address, brutal humor, and startling vulnerability, the play dissects both art-making and modern loneliness in real time. At once irreverent and emotionally raw, STUPID F**KING BIRD asks what we owe to our art, to each other, and to ourselves. Fearless, contemporary, and wildly human.

"Aaron Posner's savvy, petulant blitz through Anton Chekhov's The Seagull [is] less an adaptation of Chekhov's landmark drama than a funny, moving slugfest, a ripe mashup of mock and awe... sometimes it blows Chekhov up, and sometimes the play explodes with a genuinely Chekhovian release of emotion. The show is smart enough to have it both ways: It mines The Seagull for classical heft even while giving it the bird." - Washington Post. "Aaron Posner's splendid, irreverent adaptation of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull [is] a refreshing splash of cool water on dry, well-trod terrain... STUPID F@$KING BIRD is what you get from a writer who not only adores the material he's adapting, but understands it precisely." - DCist.

From painting workshops to concerts to classes to magic shows to great plays – there's always something happening at the Santa Paula Theater Center!

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