BEETLEJUICE JR. Cast Announced at Conejo Players Theatre

NEW! Thousand Oaks Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Thousand Oaks & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Conejo Players Theatre has announced the cast for BEETLEJUICE JR., a musical comedy adaptation drawn from the film and Broadway musical of the same name. The production is set to run at the Thousand Oaks theatre, telling the story of Lydia Deetz, a teenager coping with grief who becomes entangled with a mischievous demon after her family moves into a haunted house.

Based on the beloved film and Broadway musical, Beetlejuice JR. tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager grieving the loss of her mother and obsessed with death. When Lydia and her father move into a new house, they discover that it is haunted by a recently deceased couple-and Beetlejuice, a delightfully devious demon with a real zest for life. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, the double-crossing specter shows his true stripes, unleashing a (Nether)world of pandemonium.

Taking on the role of the Ghost with the Most is Jake McDermott, joined by Avery Cohan as his BFFFF, Lydia Deetz, and Evan Trafican as Lydia's father, Charles Deetz. Dennise Sagrado and Logan Filippi haunt the Deetz house as Barbara and Adam Maitland, while Danielle Holtz takes on the hopelessly-and cluelessly-optimistic Delia Schlimmer.

Filling out this world of lovable monsters are Genesis Mejia as Miss Argentina, Harper Pierce as Sky the Girl Scout, Zoe Greene as Otho, the guru and sometimes cult leader, and Lyra Eriksen as Juno, Beetlejuice's no-nonsense mother. KrisAnthony Samuel Jones portrays Maxie Dean, with Zoe Lehenbauer as his fourth- no, fifth- wife, Maxine Dean. Robert Waggoner becomes fan favorite Shrunken-Head Hunter (aka Bob).

The production also features dancers Elizabeth Hall-Mettler, Chelsea Martin, Peyton Marriott, Demile Bleau, and Keira Pellegrino. The ensemble includes Layna Trafican, Carsyn Dickson, Blake Mullin, Daphne Ertugrul, Lyra Lira, and Andie Burns. Understudies include Lyra Lira for Beetlejuice, Carsyn Dickson for Lydia, and KrisAnthony Samuel Jones for Adam.

Directing for Conejo Players is Ritchie Filippi, with Dana Marley-Kolb producing, Jennifer Sorensen as music director, and Melina Ortega as choreographer. The music and lyrics are by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect, with a book by Tony Award-nominated writers Anthony King and Scott Brown.

"Beetlejuice has a large and fervent fan base among people of all ages," said Drew Cohen, Music Theatre International's President and CEO. "The response to Beetlejuice JR. from audiences around the country is nothing short of astounding. Bravo to Conejo Players for bringing this musical so vividly to life... figuratively speaking, of course."

Beetlejuice JR. opens September 25, 2026, and runs through October 4, 2026, at Conejo Players Theatre, located at 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361. The theatre will also host a special sensory-friendly performance on September 27, 2026.

More details on at https://conejoplayers.org/show/beetlejuice-jr-2026/

Don't Miss a Thousand Oaks News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming