freeFall Theatre Celebrates Motown With Chester Gregory In A MOTOWN CELEBRATION

freeFall Theatre Company’s 2023/2024 season opens with an all-new musical revue that celebrates the hits of such legendary artists as The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Jackie Wilson and many others. Chester Gregory, noted singer and Broadway star, performs some of popular music’s greatest hits while sharing his own personal experiences meeting and working with some of Motown’s most enduring legends. Songs include Hard to Handle, Superstition, I Feel Good, Higher and Higher, Stand By Me, My Girl, What’s Going On and many more. 

Motown Records was founded by Berry Gordy, Jr. in 1959, and quickly became a major force in the music industry. The record label was instrumental in breaking down racial barriers in the music world and bringing Black artists to the forefront of mainstream popular music. 

Chester Gregory had the incredible opportunity to perform in the Broadway hit  Motown: The Musical where he played Berry Gordy, Jr., the founder of Motown Records. What made his portrayal even more remarkable was that he was hand-picked by Gordy himself to portray the iconic music mogul on stage. Gregory’s A Motown Celebration is inspired by his experiences with Gordy and the team that brought the exciting Broadway show to life. Throughout the United States, he has brought his amazing show to sold out houses. Gregory’s other Broadway credits include Hairspray, Tarzan, Cry Baby, Dreamgirls and Sister Act. 

“This is an auspicious outcome to a necessary pivot in programming. Due to a medical emergency, the previously scheduled At Home With Ethel Waters has been postponed indefinitely.” says freeFall’s Outreach/Marketing Director Matthew McGee. “Ebony Rep Producing Artistic Director Wren T. Brown and freeFall Artistic Director Eric Davis moved quickly to bring an exciting new show to our audiences that still maintains the high production value that both companies are known for.”

Book tickets now atClick HereClick Here or by calling 727-498-5205. A Motown Celebration plays freeFall August 17 through September 10, 2023. Tickets range from $45 - $55. freeFall matinees are always at 2pm and evening performances are always at 7pm. 

Located in West St Petersburg, freeFall Theatre Company is one of Tampa Bay’s most exciting  professional theater companies. freeFall was founded in 2008 and moved into its current space at 6099 Central Avenue in 2011. freeFall presents a varied range of classical and new works that are bold, daring, and diverse and presented in ways that invite, entertain, and challenge audiences. All freeFall productions are produced and presented locally using acclaimed theater professionals from across the country including many that make Tampa Bay their artistic home. In addition to a full season of shows, freeFall also presents an award-winning series of cabarets, concerts, and special programming as part of their Tandem Series.




