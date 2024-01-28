Video: Watch a Preview for MOMIX - ALICE, Playing at the Straz Center This March

The performance will take place on Sunday, March 17th.
POPULAR
Watch a video preview of MOMIX - ALICE, coming to the Straz Center's Morsini Hall on Sunday, March 17th at 7pm below!
Take a leap through the looking glass as intrepid dance troupe MOMIX interprets Lewis Carroll’s whimsical Alice in Wonderland using props, ropes and the company’s one-of-a-kind artistic vision. It’s a spectacular production as the Momix performers use acrobatics, dance, gymnastics and mime to convey Carroll’s surreal tale.
Tickets are now available at the link below.
Videos
|Straight White Men
USF Theatre Centre TAR 120 (2/01-2/18)
|Hedwig and the Angry Inch
American Stage Theatre Company (5/15-6/16)
|Disney's Beauty and the Beast
American Stage Theatre Company (4/03-5/05)
|Neil Simon's Rumors
Carrollwood Players Theatre (4/05-4/20)
|Rosies - The Women Who Riveted The Nation
Carrollwood Players Theatre (2/09-2/18)
|Peter Pan
Straz Center [Carol Morsani Hall] (4/30-5/05)
|The Book of Mormon
Straz Center [Carol Morsani Hall] (4/16-4/21)
|The Beauty Queen Of Leenane
Jobsite Theater (3/13-4/07)
|Pictures From Home
Florida Studio Theatre (12/13-2/18)
|The Figs
American Stage Theatre Company (7/10-8/04)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You