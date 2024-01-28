Video: Watch a Preview for MOMIX - ALICE, Playing at the Straz Center This March

The performance will take place on Sunday, March 17th.

By: Jan. 28, 2024

Watch a video preview of MOMIX - ALICE, coming to the Straz Center's Morsini Hall on Sunday, March 17th at 7pm below!

Take a leap through the looking glass as intrepid dance troupe MOMIX interprets Lewis Carroll’s whimsical Alice in Wonderland using props, ropes and the company’s one-of-a-kind artistic vision. It’s a spectacular production as the Momix performers use acrobatics, dance, gymnastics and mime to convey Carroll’s surreal tale.

Tickets are now available at the link below.







