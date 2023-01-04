Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ThinkTank Theatre to Present Industry Night Performance of THE WOLVES by Sarah DeLappe

Jan. 04, 2023  

ThinkTank Theatre will present a special Industry Night performance of their latest production of The Wolves by Sarah DeLappe on Monday, January 16th at Stageworks Theatre in Channelside. Industry Nights are not uncommon for small professional theatres. The purpose is for other artists or like professionals, who are typically involved in shows Wednesday-Sunday, to get to experience the work of other companies in the area, particularly when productions run at the same time.

The Industry Night performance of The Wolves is also a very special Name-Your-Price performance. While there is a minimum price of $10 for adults and $5 for students, this deal will increase the accessibility of the show to all artists and theatre lovers. ThinkTank wants to encourage anyone to see this show, not just theatre professionals.

'The Wolves' is a powerful, award-winning script and the cast and crew are made up of some of Tampa's finest talent, including: Jessica Beltran (recent AMDA Grad), Iman Bijou (recent USF Grad), Noa Friedman (Jobsite's Dracula), Jaime Giangrande-Holcom (Stageworks' The Diary of Anne Frank), Katie Huettel (ThinkTank's The Lightning Thief), Haley Janeda (Jobsite's A Clockwork Orange), Sydney Reddish (Jobsite's Picasso at the Lapin Agile), and Katie Terres (Stageworks' Evil Dead the Musical, recent UT Grad). Three member of ThinkTank's Young Artists' Ensemble are involved in the show as well: Layla Kuck (Senior, Alonso, ThinkTank's Boozy Broadway Series) Sofia Pickford (Senior, Alonso, ThinkTank's Exhibits in the Zoo), and Adeline Richardson (Sophomore, Academcy of the Holy Name, ThinkTank's The Lightning Thief). The Wolves is directed by ThinkTank's Producing Artistic Director Georgia Mallory Guy and assistant directed by Calee Gardner (Stageworks' The Diary of Anne Frank).

The rehearsal process has been a unique one as this script is completely ensemble driven, frequently with multiple conversations happening at the same time. Cast member Noa Freidman commented on this, "The realistic, fast-paced nature of this script has presented such a unique challenge... [With] emphasis on pacing and the fact that a significant amount of the dialogue is written to overlap, this play requires an actor to maintain focus and remain fully present at all times. Not to mention the stamina required to remain physically active for 90 minutes straight, as most of the play takes place while the team is warming up for their next game."

"The Wolves is so beautiful because it truthfully highlights how young women interact with each other. It dives into their lives as they navigate politics, friendships and relationships. It's hard to find shows (especially an all women show) that accurately depicts women at a young age," says Haley Janeda.

Katie Terres remarked, "Throughout the rehearsal process for The Wolves, it's been beautiful to watch the connections made between each other as a cast. This show is so relevant as it is such a genuine and raw depiction of conversation and growing up."

The show follows the experiences of nine teenage girls as they warm up for their Saturday morning soccer games. 'The Wolves' is an Obie award winning play which opened off-Broadway in 2016 and was a 2017 Pulitzer Prize Finalist. The play was a New York Time's Critics Pick, and The Economist wrote "[The Wolves] is an absorbing portrait of female adolescence." From the safety of their suburban stretch circle, a girls indoor soccer team navigates big questions and wages tiny battles with all the vim and vigor of a pack of adolescent warriors. The portrait of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness sometimes means real girls aren't really well behaved.

The Wolves runs from January 13-22nd with a Name-Your-Price Preview on the 12th. Tickets will range from $20-$20 and are currenntly on sale at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217235®id=101&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thinktanktya.org%2Fthe-wolves?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. The Wolves is intended for ages 13+ due to adult themes and language.




