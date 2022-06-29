The Tampa Repertory Theatre Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2 & More

The Tampa Repertory Theatre has announced a new season of three plays for 2022-2023, continuing its collaboration with local venues and artists. According to Producing Artistic Director, Emilia Sargent, "Season 12 is an exploration of responsibility - social, familial, and individual. It is a celebration of our capabilities, our vulnerabilities, and the challenges of being human - together." Season tickets are available now, and individual tickets will be available for purchase after October 1st. The season includes:

A Doll's House, Part 2 - by Lucas Hnath



Directed by Stephanie Gularte

Featuring Emilia Sargent, L. Peter Callender, and Karla Hartley

Performed at Stageworks Theatre, November 3-20, 2022

As a door slams in 1879 Norway, a young wife and mother leaves behind her family, freeing herself from the shackles of traditional societal constraints. Now, 15 years later, that same door opens to reveal Nora, a changed woman with an incredibly awkward favor to ask the people who she abandoned. Lucas Hnath's bitingly funny sequel to Ibsen's revolutionary masterpiece unfolds in a series of bristling stand-offs that reveal in Nora's world, much like our own, behind every opinion there is a person, and a slamming door isn't just an end, but also the chance for a new beginning.

The Elephant Man - by Bernard Pomerance



Directed by Stuart Fail

Featuring Paul Potenza and Christopher Marshall

Performed at HCC Studio Theatre, February 2-19, 2023

This heartbreaking drama is based on the life of John Merrick, a horribly deformed man who lived in London during the latter part of the nineteenth century. Found abandoned and helpless, he comes alive under the care of celebrated physician Frederick Treves. Merrick is introduced to London society and slowly evolves from an object of pity to an urbane and witty favorite of the aristocracy and literati, only to be denied his ultimate dream - to become a man like any other.

All My Sons - by Arthur Miller



Directed by Christopher Marshall

Performed at USF Theatre Centre, June 1- 18, 2023

Recipient of the Tony Award and New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Play, Arthur Miller's electrifying American classic centers on two families, the Kellers and the Deevers. During World War II, Joe Keller and Steve Deever ran a machine shop which made airplane parts. Deever was sent to prison because the firm turned out defective parts, causing the deaths of many men, yet Keller went free and made a lot of money. The play thrillingly examines the conflict between familial and social responsibility, as well as individual morality, liability, culpability and guilt.

Sargent continues, "We're thrilled to once again be collaborating with the supportive teams at Stageworks, HCC Ybor, and the USF School of Theatre and Dance, and with so many talented Bay area artists both on stage and behind the scenes."

Season tickets - one ticket for each of the three shows - are available via the "Tickets" link on the TampaRep website, https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2183314®id=101&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.tamparep.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Also available is the RepPass, a punch-card type ticket that gives five tickets to be used in any combination at any show. Single tickets to each of the shows will be available for purchase starting October 1, 2022.

About The Tampa Repertory Theatre:

Mission: TampaRep creates transformative, relevant, and compelling professional theatre that connects our diverse audience and artists through meaningful and inspiring shared experiences.

Vision: TampaRep's vision is to be a thriving regional theatre, built on creative excellence and inclusivity, which enhances Tampa as a cultural destination and enriches and reflects our community as an artistic home for all to discover, share, create, and experience meaningful stories.

Artistic Intent: TampaRep produces theatre with an emphasis on American drama. We create an experience - one that the audience completes - in productions that are innovative, provocative, and classic.