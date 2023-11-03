The Off-Central Players to Stage Jean-Paul Sartre's NO EXIT

The groundbreaking and thought-provoking play "No Exit" by renowned philosopher and playwright Jean-Paul Sartre is set to captivate audiences at The Off-Central from Nov 9 to 19th. This highly anticipated production, directed by Alan Mohney, Jr promises to bring to life Sartre's profound exploration of existentialism, human nature, and the consequences of our actions.

"No Exit" tells the story of three individuals who find themselves in a mysterious room, seemingly trapped for eternity. Grappling with their circumstances, the characters are forced to confront their deepest fears, desires, and the consequences of their choices in life.

Mr. Mohney has assembled a talented cast who bring depth and intensity to their respective roles. Cornelio “Coky' Aguilera as Cradeau a journalist who claims to have been shot on the grounds of being a pacifist, but who's own cowardice eats away at him; Jenna Jane as Inez, a postal worker killed in her sleep when her lesbian lover/victim turned on the gas in the night. She realizes the specific necessity for each inmate of their room in Hell as torturer for the others. Attracted to the lovely Estelle she competes with Cradeau's for her attention. Estelle, played by Alexa Perez, a society beauty who enters as if invited for tea. She deplores blunt language and tries to preserve social distinctions and surface appearances. Slowly, she breaks down, hungering for a man and pleads for Cradeau's affection. Rounding out the cast is Anthony Gervais as the prim and proper Bellboy who shows the three characters into the ‘drawing room ‘, debunks the medieval concept of the afterlife, and explains the various physical features of this custom-fitted Hell.

Since its original staging in 1944, Sartre's challenging dialogue and intricate character development continue to resonate with audiences, making this production a must-see for all theater goers and even philosophers.

For tickets and showtimes click over to Click Here