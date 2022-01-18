The Off-Central Players Announce Spring 2022 Season

After opening their doors seven months ago and five productions now under their belts, The Off-Central Players head into 2022 with a Spring Season program for everyone.

From standup comedy to cabaret, a Shakespeare Festival, musicals and feature length plays, bay area residents can expect something new almost every month. The season begins with a standup comedy night February 5th with Ward Smith and Friends. Feb 20 brings Michael Horn's one-man performance in MAYDAY Captain Lerro and the Skyway Bridge written by Saint Petersburg author Bill DeYoung.

In March, The Big Break Youth Stage presents The Wizard of Oz followed by theater favorite Roxanne Fay in the gripping play Breadcrumbs. April, Saint Pete. Shakes- offers classes focused on acting techniques and analysis necessary to perform Shakespeare for actors 18+ along with a celebration of the Bards birthday. May features a 'limited engagement' with the original piece, Into The Night a co-production Theater Exceptional and finally in June, the popular two-handed musical The Last 5 Days. All this takes place at Studio Grand Central, an intimate theater, gallery, and performance venue in the heart of St. Petersburg's vibrant Grand Central District.

The Off Central Players are a not-for-profit professional theatre company that supports and nurtures the artistry of every participant, while honoring their identities, perspectives, and traditions that inspire creativity and self-expression with the many diverse artists of Saint Petersburg and beyond. Ward Smith Producing Artistic Director. For more information on this show, the company, and the rest of the season, click over to www.studiograndcentral.com for more.