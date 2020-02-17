THE RUNNING SHOW Hits The Stage At HCC

Hillsborough Community College's Visual and Performing Arts Series presents The Running Show by Monica Bill Barnes & Company on February 28 & 29 at the Mainstage Theatre, HCC Ybor City campus.

The Running Show, a new touring show inspired by the company's award winning off-Broadway production that turns dance into a live sporting event.

The Running Show documents the life of a dancer through movement, interviews, and stories. The show features a large cast of local performers in every city. Dancers from each community, ranging in age from 12 years old to 84, join Monica Bill Barnes on stage, learning their parts over the course of one week. Robbie Saenz de Viteri interviews each cast, incorporating their voices and stories into the show giving the audience an unprecedented look into the life of a dancer as a new kind of sports hero that keeps moving against all odds.

About the Company

Monica Bill Barnes has made a name for herself by creating whimsical, heartfelt, humorous shows for her company. Recently, she took a step back from the director's chair to tackle a very different kind of project: choreographing Greta Gerwig's new Little Women.

Monica Bill Barnes & Company is a contemporary American dance company that brings dance where it does not belong. We create and produce each work entirely from its own rulebook-dancing to radio interviews on the biggest stages in the world, hosting a weekly show in a crowded office party, or leading a choreographed exercise routine in an art museum. Within each of these new contexts and borrowed environments, we constantly find humor in our awkward, everyday triumphs and failures.

TICKET INFORMATION

All performances are at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $15.00. All HCC students, faculty and staff are admitted free of charge with valid ID. The box office opens one hour prior to the performance. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.hccfl.edu/dancetickets

The Mainstage Theatre is in the Performing Arts Building of the Ybor City Campus. It is located at 1411 E 11th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605





