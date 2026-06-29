Studio@620 Launches Off-Site Art Galleries

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The Studio@620 has forged a dual partnership with Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU) to launch off-site art galleries. For over two decades, The Studio@620 has operated under a simple, powerful philosophy: the answer is always yes. As St. Petersburg experiences rapid growth, the Studio is intentionally expanding its footprint outward to ensure the city's soulful, creative core remains accessible to everyone.

By embedding museum-quality exhibitions into non-traditional, high-traffic spaces like financial institutions and coastal resorts, this initiative strips away the intimidation factor often associated with traditional galleries. It democratizes the viewing experience, turning a routine errand or a weekend getaway into a profound cultural encounter.

"True cultural equity means meeting people where they already are," says Erica Sutherlin, Artistic Executive Director of The Studio@620. "We are stepping out of our home base because St. Pete's creative energy can't be contained in a single building. LMCU and Sky Beach Resort are the perfect partners for this leap because they aren't just corporate entities—they are community anchors who understand that a thriving city requires deep investment in its creative workforce. We are blending financial health, hospitality, and radical artistry into one beautiful ecosystem."

Phase One: "The Art of Backstage" at LMCU (Launching July 2026)

The first phase of the expansion kicks off this July inside LMCU's St. Petersburg branch (2180 4th Street N) as part of the Studio's celebrated Artistic Incubator Gallery series.

The Art of Backstage pulls back the curtain on the unsung heroes of live theater—the brilliant costume and scenic designers whose structural choices shape every production. Through stunning costume pieces, structural elements, and detailed architectural set miniatures, this interactive exhibition celebrates the profound artistry that lives just outside the spotlight.

By partnering with LMCU, the Studio is intentionally bridging the gap between commerce and creativity. Led by Market Leader Scott Callison, the LMCU team recognizes that supporting local artists is vital to the region's economic and civic health.

“Art is an expression of humanity and plays a vital role in what makes St. Pete a special place,” says Scott Callison, LMCU Market Leader. “There are thousands of individuals working behind the scenes every day throughout our city to be sure our visual and performing arts infrastructure is supported. At LMCU we understand that everyone involved in creating these experiences hold a special place in St. Pete and the Greater Tampa Bay region. Our creative workforce deserves the same level of respect and support of all workforce initiatives, to help our community members, and members of the credit union achieve dreams for a lifetime.”

To celebrate this synergy, LMCU and the Studio will host a grand opening event on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Chamber members, media, and the public are invited to watch the exhibition physically come to life during business hours, offering a rare glimpse into the intense "work" that goes into theatrical productions.

Phase Two: High-Vibrancy Contemporary Art at Sky Beach Resort

Later this summer, The Studio@620 will shift its energy toward the coast for Phase Two of its off-site expansion. The Studio is teaming up with Sky Beach Resort to transform the property's sleek lobby into a high-vibrancy contemporary art pop-up.

Designed to seamlessly inject authentic local flavor into the hospitality experience, this upcoming exhibition will feature a dynamic collection of visual works from local & regional creators. By turning a traveler's first point of contact into a visual playground, Sky Beach and the Studio are redefining the intersection of tourism, lifestyle, and local advocacy. Full details regarding the featured artists and the interactive layout will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Exhibition & Event Details

LMCU Gallery Location: 2180 4th Street N, St. Petersburg, FL 33704

July 7th Preview Event: Tuesday, July 7, 2026, from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

LMCU Viewing Hours: Open to the public free of charge during normal business hours starting July 2026.

Sky Beach Gallery Location: Sky Beach Resort Lobby (Launching late summer 2026).

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