MAGGIE to Return to The Commodore in Tampa After Hollywood Fringe Run

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Mandy Keen returns to The Commodore with her solo show MAGGIE on Saturday, September 12 at 8 PM, following the show's Los Angeles premiere at the 2026 Hollywood Fringe Festival.

MAGGIE follows a fly-woman undergoing a strange metamorphosis who escapes from a landfill and attempts to reinvent herself. As she stumbles into the confusing rituals of human life, Maggie navigates dating, identity, self-worth, and her increasingly desperate search for connection.

Written, directed, and performed by Keen, MAGGIE blends clown, physical comedy, character work, theatrical absurdity, and immersive audience interaction. Keen brings audience members directly into Maggie's world, making them part of a one-woman show that can veer from tightly choreographed physical comedy to unpredictable encounters with the crowd.

MAGGIE premiered at The Commodore in Ybor City and later played the Safety Harbor Art and Music Center before making its Los Angeles premiere at the 2026 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Keen performed a four-show run at The Stray Theater, where the production drew praise for its comedy, physical performance, audience interaction, and emotional depth.

About Mandy Keen

Mandy Keen is a Tampa-based performer and creator whose work blends clown, physical comedy, character, theatrical absurdity, and audience interaction. Keen trained in improv and character at Upright Citizens Brigade in Los Angeles and has performed original work in both Tampa and Los Angeles. Her solo show MAGGIE premiered at The Commodore before making its Los Angeles premiere at the 2026 Hollywood Fringe Festival.

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