VANYA & SONIA & MASHA & SPIKE Will Kick off The Off-Central Players New Season in September

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The Off-Central Players will kick off their sixth season with Christopher Durang's Tony-Award winning comedy Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike about sibling rivalry, aging, and regret, running September 10th-20th.

'I can safely say this is the largest production we have ever produced,' says Off-Central Players Managing Director and production designer Alan Mohney, Jr. 'Pieces of this scale create some interesting challenges in our intimate space, but one we are very excited produce and stretch our abilities a bit. That is sort of the theme of the season for us; new challenges with creative solutions'.

Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike takes an intimate look at family dynamics, something everyone can relate to. The production is directed by Dylan Barlowe, who helmed The Off-Central Players 2025 production, Who's Holiday. The show stars Michael Gregory (Vanya), Jill Schroeder (Sonia), Tracey Reynolds (Masha), William Rickard (Spike) as well as Eve Grissinger (Nina), and Kayah Bonilla-Mas (Cassandra).

Performance dates are September 10th through September 20rd (Thursdays through Sundays) with a Pay-What-You-Can performance on Wednesday, September 16th.

The Off-Central Players intimate 43-seat black box theatre in the heart of St. Petersburg's Grand Central District, located at 2260 1st Ave, N., St. Petersburg, FL, 33712

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