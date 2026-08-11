 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

VANYA & SONIA & MASHA & SPIKE Will Kick off The Off-Central Players New Season in September

Managing director Alan Mohney Jr. announced details of the upcoming lineup.

By:
VANYA & SONIA & MASHA & SPIKE Will Kick off The Off-Central Players New Season in September

The Off-Central Players will kick off their sixth season with Christopher Durang's Tony-Award winning comedy Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike about sibling rivalry, aging, and regret, running September 10th-20th.

'I can safely say this is the largest production we have ever produced,' says Off-Central Players Managing Director and production designer Alan Mohney, Jr. 'Pieces of this scale create some interesting challenges in our intimate space, but one we are very excited produce and stretch our abilities a bit. That is sort of the theme of the season for us; new challenges with creative solutions'.

Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike takes an intimate look at family dynamics, something everyone can relate to. The production is directed by Dylan Barlowe, who helmed The Off-Central Players 2025 production, Who's Holiday. The show stars Michael Gregory (Vanya), Jill Schroeder (Sonia), Tracey Reynolds (Masha), William Rickard (Spike) as well as Eve Grissinger (Nina), and Kayah Bonilla-Mas (Cassandra).

Performance dates are September 10th through September 20rd (Thursdays through Sundays) with a Pay-What-You-Can performance on Wednesday, September 16th.

The Off-Central Players intimate 43-seat black box theatre in the heart of St. Petersburg's Grand Central District, located at 2260 1st Ave, N., St. Petersburg, FL, 33712

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on The Off-Central Players
Upcoming Shows
Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike
Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike
9/10 - 9/20/2026
Need more Tampa Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Tampa SHOWS

Conscience in Tampa Conscience
Powerstories Theatre @Stageworks Theatre (8/14-8/16)
The Last Unicorn in Tampa The Last Unicorn
The Tampa Fringe Theatre (8/13-8/23)
St. Pete Country Fest – Friday in Tampa St. Pete Country Fest – Friday
Vinoy Park (11/20-11/20)
Hate Mail in Tampa Hate Mail
The Off-Central Players (1/14-1/24)
Wicked in Tampa Wicked
Straz Center [Carol Morsani Hall] (2/03-2/28)
Destroying David in Tampa Destroying David
The Off-Central Players (11/12-11/22)
Damn Yankees in Tampa Damn Yankees
Eight O'Clock Theatre (2/26-3/07)
Constellations in Tampa Constellations
The Off-Central Players (10/15-10/25)
Rush at Hard Rock Live in Tampa Rush at Hard Rock Live
Hard Rock Live (11/05-11/06)
Goo Goo Dolls at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa Goo Goo Dolls at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre (8/24-8/24)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets