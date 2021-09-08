Straz Center Announces New Event Entry Requirements

Straz Center has announced the following policy change in light of the surge in COVID-19 cases as the delta variant spreads throughout the country:

Beginning Sept. 18, 2021, all guests ages five and up must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test certified by a test provider to gain entrance to all performances at the Straz. A CDC vaccination card proving an individual is fully vaccinated may be voluntarily presented at the door as an alternative to a negative COVID test result. Photo ID must accompany presentation of vaccination card or test results. Both physical and electronic presentation of vaccination cards and test results will be accepted.

Masks are still required at all times inside the Straz Center. These policies will remain in place until further notice.

Guests will be required to show proof of the following to enter the Straz:

1) a negative PCR test administered by a medical provider/official testing center no earlier than 72 hours before the time of their performance.

OR

2) a negative rapid antigen test administered by a medical provider/official testing center no earlier than 24 hours prior to the time of their performance. Home testing kit results will not be accepted for entry.

OR

3) a CDC COVID-19 vaccination card proving the individual is fully vaccinated.

Please review the Straz Center FAQs for details on testing requirements, locations, accepted forms of proof and more. Click here to book a test now.

Ticket purchasers are responsible for communicating the testing requirements to all members of their party or anyone to whom they have given tickets.

If an existing purchaser is unable or unwilling to comply with the new policy and holds tickets to a performance occurring Sept. 18 to Oct. 31, they have until Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m. to request a refund or on-account credit.