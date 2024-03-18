St Pete's FreeFall Theatre Announces Sondheim's FOLLIES And More for 15th Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale for freeFall's 2024/2025 season.

A world-premiere farce by Hannah Benitez, the return of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson, a rarely produced musical gem from Stephen Sondheim, a new play about the epic feud between two showbiz sisters, and an exciting theatrical experience from the mind of Eric Davis makes up just some of the exciting programming Tampa Bay audiences can experience for as low as $29 a month.

Season also includes the return of freeFall's popular Tandem Series of cabarets, concerts and special events.

Fable

August 9 - September 8, 2024

By Doug DeVita

Who has the right to tell your story? Fable explores the nature of memory through the eyes of two very different show business siblings. When one sister wants her version of events made legendary on the Broadway stage, the other is pulled into a tug-of-war over the truth of things long past. A fable about the making of a Broadway fable – the hit musical Gypsy. Sisters June Havoc and Gypsy Rose Lee's loyalty to each other is tested in a mounting battle between fiction and truth. Fable marks the freeFall return of Emilee Dupré (Cabaret, The Turn of the Screw) as June Havoc.

Ken Ludwig's Moriarty: A New Sherlock Holmes Adventure

November 8 - December 15, 2024

By Ken Ludwig

Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson are back on the case! An investigation into the Bohemian king's stolen letters cascades into an international mystery filled with spies, blackmail and intrigue. With world peace at stake, Holmes and Watson join forces with American actress Irene Adler to take down cunning criminal mastermind Professor Moriarty and his network of devious henchmen. Five actors play over 40 roles in this adventure that has more danger, more laughter, more romance, and more mystery than their smash hit production of Ken Ludwig's Baskerville. Eric Davis and Matthew McGee return to the freeFall stage as Holmes and Watson for a 6 week run!

Road Show

February 14 - March 16, 2025

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by John Weidman

Based on the story of Wilson and Addison Mizner

From the writing team that brought us Assassins and Pacific Overtures – Road Show is based on the true story of the Mizner Brothers. From the Alaskan Gold Rush in the 1890s to the Florida real estate boom in the 1920s, Road Show is the story of men and women in late nineteenth century America, willing to take risks to grab their piece of the American Dream. Spanning 40 years, Addison and Wilson Mizner are constantly looking for the next way to strike it rich. This quest turns into a test of morality and judgment for the two brothers that will change their lives in unexpected ways.

For Closure

April 11 - May 11, 2025

By Hannah Benitez

In this farce set in a small Florida seaside town, Raven and Amanda are trying to keep the family real estate agency afloat in trying times. When a nefarious local politician threatens to bring even more disruption to their lives, they must join forces with the enigmatic psychic, Camille Chevalier Milk to expose the true nature of this threat to the town before it's too late. This over-the-top, tongue-in-cheek romp is a hilarious and satirical look at the foibles and hypocrisies of modern life, set on Florida's Gulf Coast.

The House of Future Memory

June 13 - July 13, 2025

Devised by Eric Davis, the ensemble, and you

This surprising and innovative performance will bring together the talents and imagination of the performers with the dreams, fears and desires of the audience to create a unique evening of storytelling and theatre that can only happen once. Through improvisation, traditional storytelling, and innovative effects, the audience will be transported to an uncanny place where anything is possible – where dreams become real and the future looms like a memory waiting to take shape.

freeFall's Tandem Series

The Tandem Series keeps it fresh with an eclectic variety of experiences. From cabarets to film screenings, special events mean there's always something new to do at freeFall and it's all included with the subscription. Audiences can look forward to the best singers and musicians from Broadway and beyond. Drag superstar Varla Jean Merman also returns next season with her brand new show, The Errors Tour. Playwright Natalie Symons says “freeFall's Tandem Series has quickly become the Joe's Pub of Tampa Bay.”

Subscriptions include:

One monthly price of $29 gains admission to all ticketed events from mainstage shows to Tandem Series cabarets to a multitude of fun community events and limited engagements.

Return to mainstage shows multiple times with same-day rush privileges. (See website for full details.)

With at least 3 unique events per month, there's plenty to choose from to get the most out of your subscription.

We also offer a flexPass punchard subscription for those seeking a flexible way to use 6 admissions however they choose.

About freeFall Theatre

freeFall Theatre is located at 6099 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at freefalltheatre.com or by calling 727-498-5205. All matinees at freeFall are at 2pm and all evening performances are at 7pm. Tickets $45 - $55 ($25 for youth under 18 and for all seats to previews) or included with your $29/month subscription.