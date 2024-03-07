SILENT SKY to be Presented at Richey Suncoast Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lauren Gunderson's Silent Sky will be presented at Richey Suncoast Theatre this month.

A brilliant, headstrong pioneer at the dawn of modern astronomy, Henrietta Leavitt must leave her Wisconsin home to pursue her dream of studying the night sky. But she soon discovers that the distance to the stars is less than the distance to acceptance in the man's world of turn-of-the-century science. Family, music, love, and history come alive beneath a blanket of stars in this magical story of a scientist's quest for the heavens in a society determined to keep a woman in her place.

Showtimes 3/15, 3/16, 3/22, 3/23 - 8pm. 3/17, 3/24 2pm. The 3/23 show will have a sign language interpreter.

For more information or tickets: Theatrical Season | Richey Suncoast (richeysuncoasttheatre.com)