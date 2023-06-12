Review: THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL at Stageworks Theatre

“ ‘Round here things don’t always look like they are...”

The Great American Trailer Park Musical written by David Nehls and Betsy Kelso is a two-act musical exploring relationships between the tenants of Armadillo Acres Trailer Park in Starke, Florida. Its main focus is between Pippi a “stripper on the run,” Jeannie an Agoraphobic, and Norbert, Jeannie’s toll booth collector husband.

First performed in 2004 at the first annual New York Music Theatre Festival, and then on off-Broadway in 2005. Opening at Bows at Dodger Stages in November of 2005, with Betsy Kelso directing. The show played 121 performances and closed in December of 2005.

The first regional premiere in the U.S. was performed in June of 2006 at the Hippodrome in Gainesville, Florida. The first National Tour began in Spokane, Washington in January of 2008.

The story from start to finish is a laugh riot, filled with hilarious antics and musical numbers, where things aren’t always as they seem on the surface.

Allow me to digest the plot for a few moments here.

High school sweethearts Norbert and Jeannie have settled down to a life in Armadillo Acres in which their marriage is anything but, and has over the years become loveless. Norbert works as a toll-booth collector while Jeannie succumbs to life as an Agoraphobic, afraid to leave her trailer, after the abduction of their only son some twenty years prior. Approaching their 20th Anniversary, Norbert surprises Jeannie with tickets to the ice capades as a way to coax her from the prison of their trailer.

Newly arrived Pippi, is a new tenant to the park, and on the run from an abusive boyfriend (Duke). After a night out with his brother which ended at the strip club where Pippi works, Norbert begins an affair with Pippi.

Towards the end of the show, the audience and the cast of characters discover a shocking revelation that will change the course of life at Armadillo Acres and Norbert/Jeannie’s marriage, bringing hopefully happy resolve to the conflict.

With a rousing 14 musical numbers, The Great American Trailer Park Musical will have you bursting with laughter from start to finish, making it the perfect summer musical.

Under the direction of the exceptional Karla Hartley a cast of bay area locals take the stage by storm and deliver top-notch performances across the board.

The story itself has almost three “Narrator,” type roles that help us travel along the ups and downs of life at Armadillo Acres. This trio of women create performances of supernova proportions and continuously provide some of, if not the best comedic work by a company I have ever had the pleasure of witnessing.

As Betty, the trailer park proprietor of sorts the always exceptional Susan Haldeman is outstanding. From wonderful comedic moments to a killer vocal delivery, she will leave you hanging on every word, and laughing until your sides hurt. Stand out moments are “This side of the tracks,”and the disco-fied “Storm’s A- Brewin’.” Also as our wig designer, Susan provides exceptional eye for detail when contributing to each characters personalities.

As Lin, local-area favorite Heather Krueger is exquisite. Her vocals are unmatched here, and her comedic timing is spot-on. As the fun-loving housewife whose husband is on death row, she’s a combination of Karen Walker and Blanche Devereaux rolled into the perfect performance. Also serving as the production’s Choregrapher, Heather creates moments the help propel the story and add spark to certain musical numbers creating a fun time to be had by all.

As Pickles, Julia Rifino is a one-woman renaissance. Having just come off a sold-out run as Alice in Jobsite’s Alice, Julia proves there is nothing she can’t do. As Pickles she proves to have some of the best comedic timing around. Hilarious stand out moments are anytime she’s the girl from the “Flan” counter, and her vocals shine in songs like, “That’s why I love my man.”

As Norbert, Cody Carlson is a standout. His presence on stage explodes from first entrance to final note. His moments with Pippi show a tender almost dorky side to Norbert that works well, and his moments with Jeannie show a more grounded side. Culminating to a wonderful performance, and a great addition to the company. Standout moment for Cody is “Owner of my Heart,” where his vocals truly shine.

As Jeannie, Jamie Giangrande-Holcom is wonderful as the park’s Agoraphobic, Dr. Phil loving housewife. She gets to really show off her vocal power in songs like, “But He’s Mine/It’s Never Easy.” Her comedic timing is spot-on especially in moments trying to leave the trailer. Her moments with Norbert really show off the relationship between a husband and wife as they explore the ups and downs.

As Duke, Ben Sutherland is hilarious from first entrance. His song “Road Kill,” is a real standout. The comedic levels in which Duke travels are exceptionally delivered in Ben’s capable hands, and his moments with Jeannie, and Pippi are great stand-offs. What a welcomed and wonderful addition to the company.

Standout in the show goes to the exceptionally talented Candace De Rio. Her vocals will leave you speechless. It’s as if a modern country artist took the stage and we are witnessing a stunning performance. Standout moments include, “Owner of my Heart,” and “But He’s Mine/It’s Never Easy.” Candace is the perfect addition as Pippi, and her vocals and stage presence are wonderfully executed.

Director Karla Hartley, Assistant Director Landon Green, and Musical Director Juan Rodriguez have pulled out all the stops here. Creating a truly conceptualized world in the confines of the space, and vetting a top-notch company of performers that take the audience on a journey they will no sooner forget. With stunning scenic design by Jarrod Bray, you feel like you are in a local trailer park. Creating a fully realized world out of a unique vision would not be possible without the exceptional talents of technical director Paul McColgan, who masterfully brings Bray’s vision to life onstage. With beautiful lighting design by Brian Frey, we see moments in the show equally balanced in texture and nuance provided by the lighting design to cohesively work in tandem with the scenic design to propel not only the audience but the characters into the heart of the story.

If comedy is what you seek, then look no further than our friends at Stageworks Theatre and their production of The Great American Trailer Park Musical onstage through June 25th. You can find out more information, and availability of tickets by visiting

Click Here. Stageworks continually strives to showcase unique works that spark conversation and ignite change, and with their current production closing out an exceptional 40th Anniversary season, I for one cannot wait to see what is in store next.Come hang out on “This Side of the Tracks,” the gang of Armadillo Acres is waiting for you, so pull up a chair and stay awhile, you’ll sure be glad you did!

PHOTO CREDIT: STAGE PHOTOGRAPHY OF TAMPA LLC: SPOT