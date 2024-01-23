Previews: WILLY WONKA JR at Ovations Repertory Theatre

On February 3 at Dunedin High School, Ovations Dance Academy proudly presents WILLIE WONKA JR., a musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's beloved children's book "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

WILLIE WONKA JR. is a musical comedy that follows the adventures of Charlie Bucket, a poor boy who wins a golden ticket to visit the mysterious chocolate factory of Willy Wonka, an eccentric and secretive candy maker. Along with four other lucky children, Charlie embarks on a magical journey through Wonka's wonderland of sweets, where he encounters fantastical creatures, amazing inventions, and delicious surprises. But he also learns that there is more to Wonka than meets the eye and that he must face a series of challenges to prove himself worthy of a grand prize.

The show features music and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley, who also wrote the songs for the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, starring Gene Wilder. Some of the iconic songs include "The Candy Man," "Pure Imagination", and "I've Got a Golden Ticket".

The show is directed by Orlando Pena, the artistic director of Ovations Dance Academy, who has over 30 years of experience in the dance industry. Pena says that he chose this musical because he loves the story, the characters, and the show's message.

Pena also says that he is impressed by the cast and crew, who have been working hard to bring this show to life. The cast comprises 55 kids, aged 5 to 17 who are students at Ovations Dance Academy.

The cast consists of Abigail Barnhill, Amelia Elliman, Anna Scott, Annabella Delgado, Arabella Aldaya, Ash Aluthwala, Atlas Ilgaz, Ava Stanziano, Gabriel Diaz, Lucas Stavropoulos, Chole Taulbee, Clara Barnhill, Colette DeMare, Eliana Oliva, Elliott Lefloch, Gabby Fraraccio, Gabby Meo, Gianna Rosa, Grace Crithfield, Harper O'Connor, Harper Tichenor, Hudson Coombs, Isaac Barnhill, Jacob Pham, Julianna Spataro, Lauren Wical, Livia Podsobinski, Lola Haeussner, Lucy Simon, Lyla Martin, Madeline Worsham, Madison Battle, Madison McCartney, Mia Martinez, Mia Tanacs, Mila Gramatica, Misha Ravula, Noah Elliman, Rosie Barnhill, Rylie Kashdin, Samantha Hardy, Savannah Distefano, Sienna Schultz, Sofia Yantzer, Taylor Koren, Violet Ritchey, Violet South, Violetta Waag, Zoe Serafinski, Zoelle Barnes, Joseph Scott, and Cameron Young.

The two lead roles of Willy Wonka and Charlie are played by Cameron Young and Jacob Pham.

Fresh off his recent LA tour as Ralphie in A CHRISTMAS STORY, the dynamic 12-year-old Pham is back on the Ovations stage, ready to dazzle as Charlie. Joining him in the spotlight is the sensational thirteen-year-old Young, making his acting debut as the charismatic Wonka.

The two young actors, who are both fans of Roald Dahl's book and the film adaptations, say that they are excited and honored to play the roles of Wonka and Charlie. Pham said that his favorite performance in the musical is "Think Positive."

"I'm doing a tap dance in the song, and I'm trying to convince my dad to think positively after he lost his job. I'm trying to get him to be happy and keep positive."

Pham's excellent tap dance skills at Ovations for just two years helped him land the coveted role in the professional production of A CHRISTMAS STORY.

"We included tap dance with this song to show off the skills that got him booked in his first professional theatre outside of Florida," Pena said.

Pham said the similarities between himself and Charlie were the curiousity.

"I'm curious and eager. I always ask a lot of questions, and Charlie is always curious, imagining getting that golden ticket and being the owner of the factory."

Starting with a smaller role because of shyness, Young blossomed into the lead as Wonka through sheer hard work. He shared that "There's No Knowing Where We're Going" became his favorite performance. "It's not because of the lyric or the tune, but the scene is so dark, and you can play around with it. It's so fun."

He went on to describe what he likes best about playing Wonka. "The sarcasm definitely comes naturally. Part of Willie Wonka's whole career is that he is so creative and always tries to think outside of the box, which is something I try to do."

Pena says that he hopes the audience will enjoy the show and appreciate the talent and passion of the kids. He says the show is entertaining, inspiring, and educational, and he is grateful for the support of all the performers' families.

"You need the parents' support for the kids to shine. If the kids experience their parents being engaged and not just dropping them off, they flourish a lot more because the whole family is involved. We have dads and moms building the gates, the candy carts, and the platforms. It's become a theatre community. It's a beautiful thing."

Young summarized the musical: "It doesn't matter how much you have; if you're a good kid, you get rewarded. If you're a bad kid, nothing good will come of that."

"Basically, the message is don't be a spoiled brat," teased Pena.

Pham said after seeing the show, the audience would be pleased. "They'd have a smile on their face and be amazed at what they did."

Pena added, "And how cute the Oompa Loopas are."

Don't miss this opportunity to see this fun and fabulous musical that celebrates the power of imagination and the courage to be yourself.

WILLIE WONKA JR. is Saturday, February 3, with two performances at 1pm and 6pm at Dunedin High School, 1651 Pinehurst Rd, Dunedin. Tickets are available at the theater website, www.ovationsdanceoftampa.com.