Previews: TUCK EVERLASTING at Straz' TECO Theatre

Directed by Sarah Berland and featuring 23 students, ages 7 to 18, TUCK EVERLASTING is coming to Straz' TECO Theatre on February 22-24.

Based on Natalie Babbitt's beloved novel, TUCK EVERLASTING tells the timeless tale of the Tuck family, who discovers the secret of eternal life in a magic spring in the Fosters' wood. Young Winnie Foster meets this immortal family and must decide between the life she knows and one that will be eternal.

Sixteen-year-old Maddie Lucas plays the mother, Mae Tuck, in this magical and heartwarming musical. She researched her role by watching her character in multiple different productions online. She took bits from other portrayals and added her own unique spin to the role.

"Reading the script, I immediately knew I wanted to play Mae because her character was so inspiring to me. She drank the water with the rest of her family and is trying to find a way to navigate through being a mother without having her sons because they have to spend more than 10 years apart from each other at a time so people don't catch on to the fact that they don't age."

Lucas says her favorite line in the play belongs to the actor playing her husband, Angus. "'You don't need to live forever. You just need to live.' I love that line. It has been a mantra for me these last couple of months. Whenever I feel like everything is moving very quickly past me, I think about that line and how I can apply it to my own life."

Berland explained beyond the one seven-year-old actress, the cast is older than she normally works with.

"I really enjoy digging deeper into the characters. I'm giving more difficult blocking that can really show the characters' relationships on stage."

Lucas describes the show as "captivating, inspiring, and knowledge-giving."

Berland says that despite having all the time in the world, the Tuck family lost much in the process, so all they have left is time.

"If people are crying by the end of this performance, then we didn't do our job," says Lucas.

Berland expands on the musical's message, "Don't waste time. Life is very precious, and we only get to live it once most of the time, so enjoy every minute of it. I want people leaving the theatre not saying, 'That was a good high school show, but that was a good show.'"

Whether you're a fan of the original novel or a newcomer to the story, the Patel Conservatory's TUCK EVERLASTING offers a delightful experience for theater enthusiasts. Mark your calendars for February 22nd to 25th and prepare to be transported into a world where the pursuit of eternal life unfolds on the stage of the Straz TECO Theatre. Get tickets at https://www.strazcenter.org/events/2324-season/patel/tuck-everlasting.