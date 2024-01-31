Previews: TUCK EVERLASTING at Straz' TECO Theatre

23 students, ages 7 to 18, bring TUCK EVERLASTING to stage on February 22-24.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 3 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 4 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates

Previews: TUCK EVERLASTING at Straz' TECO Theatre

Directed by Sarah Berland and featuring 23 students, ages 7 to 18, TUCK EVERLASTING is coming to Straz' TECO Theatre on February 22-24.

Based on Natalie Babbitt's beloved novel, TUCK EVERLASTING tells the timeless tale of the Tuck family, who discovers the secret of eternal life in a magic spring in the Fosters' wood. Young Winnie Foster meets this immortal family and must decide between the life she knows and one that will be eternal.

Sixteen-year-old Maddie Lucas plays the mother, Mae Tuck, in this magical and heartwarming musical. She researched her role by watching her character in multiple different productions online. She took bits from other portrayals and added her own unique spin to the role.   

"Reading the script, I immediately knew I wanted to play Mae because her character was so inspiring to me. She drank the water with the rest of her family and is trying to find a way to navigate through being a mother without having her sons because they have to spend more than 10 years apart from each other at a time so people don't catch on to the fact that they don't age."

Lucas says her favorite line in the play belongs to the actor playing her husband, Angus. "'You don't need to live forever. You just need to live.' I love that line. It has been a mantra for me these last couple of months. Whenever I feel like everything is moving very quickly past me, I think about that line and how I can apply it to my own life."

Berland explained beyond the one seven-year-old actress, the cast is older than she normally works with.

"I really enjoy digging deeper into the characters. I'm giving more difficult blocking that can really show the characters' relationships on stage."

Lucas describes the show as "captivating, inspiring, and knowledge-giving."

Berland says that despite having all the time in the world, the Tuck family lost much in the process, so all they have left is time.

"If people are crying by the end of this performance, then we didn't do our job," says Lucas.

Berland expands on the musical's message, "Don't waste time. Life is very precious, and we only get to live it once most of the time, so enjoy every minute of it. I want people leaving the theatre not saying, 'That was a good high school show, but that was a good show.'"

Whether you're a fan of the original novel or a newcomer to the story, the Patel Conservatory's TUCK EVERLASTING offers a delightful experience for theater enthusiasts. Mark your calendars for February 22nd to 25th and prepare to be transported into a world where the pursuit of eternal life unfolds on the stage of the Straz TECO Theatre. Get tickets at https://www.strazcenter.org/events/2324-season/patel/tuck-everlasting.




RELATED STORIES - Tampa/St. Petersburg

1
Previews: BIPOC PLAY-READING SERIES: THE MOURNERS at Straz Centers TECO Theatre Photo
Previews: BIPOC PLAY-READING SERIES: THE MOURNERS at Straz Center's TECO Theatre

THE MOURNERS, a play about an estranged family coming together during Hurricane Maria after a tragic suicide, written during the pandemic, was inspired loosely by true events: the playwright's loss of her sister to suicide in 2017, compounded six months later by Hurricane Maria hitting family in Puerto Rico.

2
Previews: STRAIGHT WHITE MEN at TampaRep Photo
Previews: STRAIGHT WHITE MEN at TampaRep

STRAIGHT WHITE MEN explores identity, privilege, and masculinity in contemporary America as three brothers, Matt, Jake, and Drew, reunite with their father, Ed, for Christmas. Guided by the 'Persons in Charge,' the audience gains a new perspective on heterosexual males.

3
Previews: Powerstories launches ChangemakHERS and 4TH ANNUAL VOICES OF WOMEN THEATRE FESTI Photo
Previews: Powerstories launches ChangemakHERS and 4TH ANNUAL VOICES OF WOMEN THEATRE FESTIVAL at USF Theatre and Digital

With a tagline of EmpowerHER. InspirHER. AmplifiHER., the festival gives women a safe and inclusive place to tell their stories and inspire audiences worldwide. This year, the festival will feature live-in-theatre 10-minute self-produced productions, three live-in-theatre 60-minute performances selected and produced by Powerstories, and 60-minute digital submissions.

4
New Tampa Players Casting Tap Dancers and Singers for SINGIN IN THE RAIN Photo
New Tampa Players Casting Tap Dancers and Singers for SINGIN IN THE RAIN

Do you love tap dancing and/or singing? Audition for New Tampa Players Singin in the Rain! NTP Singin in the Rain is a spectacular production this summer celebrating the golden age of Hollywood featuring dazzling choreography, catchy songs, and a splash of romance. Dance auditions are April 27th, vocal auditions are Monday, April 29th. Register at bit.ly/NTPrain.

From This Author - Deborah Bostock-Kelley

A twice-published author, multi-time award-winning playwright, magazine writer, theatre reviewer, and newspaper journalist with 30+ years in journalism and business copywriting, Deb was a 2022 Recipie... (read more about this author)

Previews: TUCK EVERLASTING at Straz' TECO TheatrePreviews: TUCK EVERLASTING at Straz' TECO Theatre
Previews: STRAIGHT WHITE MEN at TampaRepPreviews: STRAIGHT WHITE MEN at TampaRep
Previews: BIPOC PLAY-READING SERIES: THE MOURNERS at Straz Center's TECO TheatrePreviews: BIPOC PLAY-READING SERIES: THE MOURNERS at Straz Center's TECO Theatre
Previews: Powerstories launches ChangemakHERS and 4TH ANNUAL VOICES OF WOMEN THEATRE FESTIVAL at USF Theatre and DigitalPreviews: Powerstories launches ChangemakHERS and 4TH ANNUAL VOICES OF WOMEN THEATRE FESTIVAL at USF Theatre and Digital

Videos

Watch a Preview for MOMIX - ALICE, Playing at the Straz Center This March Video
Watch a Preview for MOMIX - ALICE, Playing at the Straz Center This March
Cast Of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY On The Show In Three Words Video
Cast Of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY On The Show In Three Words
In Rehearsals with the Cast of THE NOTEBOOK Video
In Rehearsals with the Cast of THE NOTEBOOK
View all Videos

Tampa/St. Petersburg SHOWS
Straight White Men in Tampa/St. Petersburg Straight White Men
USF Theatre Centre TAR 120 (2/01-2/18)Tracker
Disney's Beauty and the Beast in Tampa/St. Petersburg Disney's Beauty and the Beast
American Stage Theatre Company (4/03-5/05)
Venus in Fur in Tampa/St. Petersburg Venus in Fur
TheatreFour (2/29-3/17)
Les Miserables in Tampa/St. Petersburg Les Miserables
Straz Center [Carol Morsani Hall] (6/11-6/16)
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in Tampa/St. Petersburg The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
MAD Theatre of Tampa (1/26-2/10)PHOTOS
Something Rotten in Tampa/St. Petersburg Something Rotten
Francis Wilson Playhouse (2/15-3/03)
The Book of Mormon in Tampa/St. Petersburg The Book of Mormon
Straz Center [Carol Morsani Hall] (4/16-4/21)
The Figs in Tampa/St. Petersburg The Figs
American Stage Theatre Company (7/10-8/04)
Broadway by the Year: Celebrating 1975 in Tampa/St. Petersburg Broadway by the Year: Celebrating 1975
Francis Wilson Playhouse (3/09-3/09)
Sunday in the Park with George in Tampa/St. Petersburg Sunday in the Park with George
Carrollwood Cultural Center (3/15-3/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You