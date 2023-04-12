Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Previews: MISS NELSON IS MISSING at Straz Center's Patel Conservatory

Play features 19 seven to year olds, many in theatre debut

Apr. 12, 2023  

On April 13-16, the youngest of Straz Center's Patel Conservatory students will perform Miss Nelson is Missing, Theatre for Young Audiences edition. This hilarious and heartwarming story based on the book by Harry Allard shows the power of kindness and the importance of standing up for what's right.

The unruly students of Room 207 are shocked when their friendly teacher, Miss Nelson, goes missing - and is replaced by the scary substitute teacher, Viola Swamp, who rules the class with an iron fist. The class realizes Miss Nelson is a kind, good teacher and quests to find her. Along the way, they learn the importance of teamwork, cooperation, and respect.

Director Jessica Rhodes the fun she was having working with the 19 young actors. Though they only rehearse three days a week after school for three weeks, all the children have exceeded her expectations, coming to rehearsals prepared and ready to jump into the play.

"The majority of the cast ranges from seven to 10, and for most kids, this is their very first production," she explained. "They're learning to take direction, blocking, learning lines, and on top of that, they are learning some pretty advanced concepts like comedic timing. Two kids who play the detectives have learned slapstick comedy and how to do pratfalls. Miss Nadia, who plays the lead, has learned about character development and even wrote a bio for each character. The kids have learned so much in a short amount of time. We get to play together, and that is the most important part to me."

Nadia Amedie

Eight-soon-to-be-nine-year-old Nadia Amedie is making her theatre debut as Miss Nelson/Miss Swamp. She's been responsible for learning many lines of the two leading roles.

"I put sweet things and memories of people and put it into the backstory, and I think that helps me a lot for Miss Nelson. For Miss Swamp, I thought a lot about other movies and characters, and she reminded me of Miss Trunchbull in Matilda."

Nadia said her favorite scene was when she got to take charge as Miss Swamp, smacking a yardstick ruler in her hand.

"I smack things. I don't smack people," she sincerely explained.

She loved the first time she appeared to her cast in costume as Miss Nelson and Miss Swamp.

"That felt magical."

When asked how she'd describe the play, Nadia thought carefully, saying, "Miss Swamp fills the room, and Miss Nelson carries her message."

She hopes the patrons walk away talking about how good the show was and telling others to come to see these hardworking, talented kids.

"I hope the people think the actors worked really hard and have a bit of future with acting."

Miss Nelson is Missing will be performed April 13-16, Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 1 and 4 p.m. Regularly priced tickets begin at $18.75. Tickets can be purchased by calling 813.229.STAR (7827) or 800.955.1045 outside Tampa Bay, in person at the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office or online at www.strazcenter.org.




The unruly students of Room 207 are shocked when their friendly teacher, Miss Nelson, goes missing - and is replaced by the scary substitute teacher, Viola Swamp, who rules the class with an iron fist. The class realizes Miss Nelson is a kind, good teacher and quests to find her. Along the way, they learn the importance of teamwork, cooperation, and respect.

April 12, 2023
