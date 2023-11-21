Previews: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE RADIO PLAY at Straz' Patel Conservatory

Rehearsal photo courtesy of the Straz Center

Coming to Straz Center on Nov. 30 – Dec. 3 is the Patel Conservatory's fully realized production of It's a Wonderful Life: A Radio Show. This timeless classic, adapted for the stage, brings a unique twist to the holiday season, offering patrons an immersive experience that harkens back to the golden age of radio.

Transporting the audience to a bygone era, the play unfolds as a live radio broadcast with a talented ensemble of eighteen actors ages 10 to 17 and a foley artist creating each sound effect carefully crafted piece of the larger auditory puzzle. Actors dressed in period costumes and hairstyles further enhance the visual authenticity, transporting the audience to the era of Bedford Falls and George Bailey.

Under the direction of Jessica Rhodes and Julia Bodolay, the youth cast brings the characters of It's a Wonderful Life to life with depth and authenticity. The cast is especially enjoying discovering the vintage hair, props, and costumes of the 1940s.

"They can't wait to see their characters come to life through costumes, hair, and makeup," said Rhodes.

To accommodate the large cast, Rhodes explained that they've added more than the standard six performers that the production calls for, and introducing the material to them has been a fun experience. They are learning about the play's themes: friendship and what it means to have a wonderful life.

"We talk about that a lot, especially through the characters of Clarence and George and that relationship and the ending when the whole community comes together to help a friend in need. The kids are young, mostly in middle school, but they are understanding the material. That definitely has been a rewarding process – getting to talk about these themes.

"Working with this age group has been really exciting. The kids have really learned diction, pronunciation, and projection. Also, the style of the play is in the 1940s, so we've done a lot of work with dramaturgy and what historically was happening during that time period. The content is uplifting, and introducing that to the kids has been a lot of fun."

The radio play, based on the beloved 1946 film directed by Frank Capra, follows the life of George Bailey, a small-town man who, amid personal crisis, learns the profound impact he has had on those around him. The timeless themes of love, sacrifice, and the interconnectedness of humanity resonate just as strongly today as they did when the story first graced the silver screen.

Bodolay said it was a more complex process doing a radio play versus a musical or standard play.

"We have two students providing all of the foley sound effects, whether a car horn honking, doors slamming, or a baby crying. That has been a unique part of this process to hear those sounds come to life. We've worked together to learn what foley is and sound effects in general."

For the vintage commercials, Rhodes and Bodolay created a singing group called the "Jingle Belles" who perform each commercial.

"They do a preshow warm-up with the audience, do Christmas carols, do the jingles. It has been a really fun added element to the show," said Rhodes. "If there ever was a family show to bring the whole family, this would be it. It's a heartwarming show and a wonderful way to kick off the holiday season."

Adds Bodolay, "This show has such a wonderful, universal message that the audience will enjoy watching our refreshed adaption with the foley elements. I think there's something for everyone. There's historical elements, romance, comedy, and an uplifting story to share with family and friends around the holidays."

Patel's It's a Wonderful Life: A Radio Show promises to be a standout event in the holiday theatre calendar. Audiences will undoubtedly find themselves transported to a world where the magic of storytelling takes center stage, proving once again that the timeless appeal of the story transcends generations.

It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play will be performed Nov. 30 through Dec. 3, Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. WMNF 88.5 will also air their radio play on Christmas Eve. Tickets are available at https://www.strazcenter.org/events/2324-season/patel/it-s-a-wonderful-life-a-live-radio-play.