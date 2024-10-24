Previews: BARRY SILBER'S SOUL PICNIC at Stageworks Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On October 25-26, patrons can enter the world of Laura Nyro at Stageworks Theatre's upcoming musical, "Soul Picnic." This one-person cabaret show, adapted from Barry Silber's original two-act play, "And a World to Carry On," promises to be a heartfelt exploration of the life and music of one of pop music's most underrated icons.

Silber, inspired by Nyro's poignant melodies and the countless hits she penned for other artists—like "Wedding Bell Blues" and "Stoned "Soul Picnic"—set out to tell her story. "Despite her significant influence, many people still don't know who she is," he reflects. "I wrote this play to tell her story, as she remains underrated and underappreciated."

Through "Soul Picnic," he aims to elevate Nyro's legacy and showcase the depth of her artistry. "It's about helping audiences discover why she never became a superstar despite her incredible talent."

This cabaret format allows for a unique blend of storytelling and song, inviting audiences to discover Nyro's captivating voice and the reasons behind her underappreciation. "I hope audiences will fall in love with her music just as I have for over 50 years," Silber expresses.

At the heart of this production is Erica Garraffa, who embodies Nyro with a remarkable blend of vocal prowess and emotional depth. Silber describes her as a "dream to work with," praising her ability to infuse the performance with seriousness and lightheartedness. "Every rehearsal is a distinct treat just listening to Erica's interpretations of Laura's music," he says.

Garraffa, who was initially unfamiliar with Nyro's catalog, immersed herself in the music and has made it her own. Silber knew she was the perfect choice for the role after witnessing her winning audition for "And A World to Carry On." "When she auditioned, I knew, without a doubt, that I had my Laura Nyro," he recalls.

"Soul Picnic" weaves together Nyro's songs with significant moments from her life, including her contentious relationship with the music industry and her legendary performance at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967. The story is enriched by a minimalist set design that reflects Nyro's intimate performances, allowing her voice and the accompanying three-piece band to take center stage.

Silber's approach to selecting Nyro's songs was meticulous. "I wanted to provide a range of Laura's music from 1967 to 1971," he explains, "but I also wanted to share what I think represents the diversity of her sound and lyrics." Audiences can expect a mix of familiar classics and surprises showcasing her musical talent.

The relevance of Nyro's music continues to resonate today, as contemporary artists like Elton John and Sara Bareilles cite her as an inspiration. "Just do an internet search on Laura Nyro," Silber encourages, referencing the renewed interest in her work, underscored by her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and recent film features. "Her music is more alive than ever, and it's exciting to see new generations discovering her songs."

As the curtain rises on "Soul Picnic," audiences will gain insight into Laura Nyro's life and legacy and experience the transformative power of her music. Silber hopes that by the show's end, attendees will leave with a deeper appreciation for Nyro's artistry and a desire to explore her extensive catalog.

"I want people to realize the depth and complexity of Laura's music," Silber concludes. "Her songs make you happy and provoke thought at the same time."

"Soul Picnic" is October 25-26 at Stageworks Theatre. Learn more and buy tickets at www.stageworks.org.

