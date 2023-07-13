Previews: BARNUM at Eight O'Clock Theatre

Coming to Eight O'Clock Theatre on August 4-12 is the musical Barnum, the winner of multiple Tony and Olivier Awards, including "Best Musical." Under the direction and musical direction of Jason Tucker, the show tells the story of P.T. Barnum, the legendary showman who created the Barnum & Bailey Circus.

The musical features Domenic Biseti as P.T. Barnum, Lisa Prieto as Charity Barnum, Gloria Rice as Jenny Lind, James Grenelle as Ringmaster/James Bailey, and ensemble cast Katrina Young as Joice Heth/Blues Singer, Sarah Dunn as Tom Thumb, Tony Schmitt as Amos Scudder, Victoria Baumann as Julius Goldschmidt, Jay Allen as Chester Lyman, Sam Kantrowitz as Sherwood Stratton, Greg Bowen as Wilton, Fox Gomer as Edgar Templeton, Leila Wilson as Humbert Morrissey, Katelyn DeVries as First Woman, Anabela Johnson as Second Woman, Aidan Anderson as Ensemble, and Lizzie Pereda Camp as Mrs. Stratton.

James Grenelle said that the audience of all ages is in for a wonderful treat.

"This is very different from The Greatest Showman. It's the same basic plot and characters, but I feel this has more heart and soul. You really get to know these people," he said. "I have always loved this show—the cleverness of the lyrics and the way the playwrights have weaved in the circus acts as a way to tell the story. It makes you laugh and brings you back to being a kid at the circus, all while tugging at your heartstrings."

Grenelle is thoroughly enjoying playing two very different characters.

"I love the two characters I portray. I think of The Ringmaster as the voice inside PT Barnum's head. He sees everything as larger than life. This a tool the authors use to tell the story. He acts as a Greek chorus or Leading Player (from Pippin) to introduce aspects of Barnum's life to the audience while maintaining the circus feel. Plus, it's great to play someone like the great James Bailey, who was a great man and a legend in circus history.

"I love the way the circus acts are woven into the storytelling of the show. This isn't the typical show with scene breaks and set changes. It's like a circus locomotive that runs a mile a minute, keeping the energy moving, building and building to the grand finale. I also love the heart of this show—Barnum and Charity's relationship. Those are the true honest moments of this crazy show. Barnum thinks only in color. His wife, Charity, lives in the muted tones of grays and tans. They're the perfect foils for each other, and both sides are incredibly important to make a happy and satisfied life."

He explained that his favorite line comes from a scene in the musical where Barnum and Bailey decide to partner up.



"I feel like the audience has been waiting 2 hours for this one moment and one famous line. I don't want to ruin it, but you probably know what it is. It gives me chills every time," he said. "I would love to hear people leaving talking animatedly about how much fun the show is, and it really is. It really is like watching a circus but with a plot. I believe this is the perfect show for anyone who wants to feel like a kid again."

Barnum runs August 4-12 at Largo Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive. To learn more and buy tickets, visit https://eightoclocktheatre.com.