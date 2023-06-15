Previews: ARTS LEGACY REMIX - JUNETEENTH at Straz Center

In honor of Juneteenth, the Straz Center for the Performing Arts is hosting the third annual Arts Legacy REMIX Juneteenth celebration on June 19, 2023, at the Straz Center's Jaeb Theatre.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is a historic day commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States on June 19, 1865. This year's Arts Legacy REMIX Juneteenth celebration aims to honor the cultural significance of this date through the power of dance and artistic expression.

One of the performers of the evening is Myron Jackson, who co-founded the Kuumba Dancers and Drummers to celebrate African heritage and promote unity through the art of dance. The Kuumba Dancers and Drummers have captivated audiences since the 80s with their rich cultural storytelling.

With a core group of 10 to 12 performers ranging from 5 to adults, their incredible talent and dedication to preserving African traditions through dance align perfectly with the spirit of Juneteenth.

"We formed 43 years ago. We've performed around the state of Florida and other parts of the United States, as far north as Canada. It's been a pleasant journey sharing traditional African songs, dance, and storytelling," explained Jackson. "We have third-generation drums and dancers. We are looking to do two dance presentations involving traditional West African traditional instruments, song, movement, and drumming. It would include, actually, ladies playing drums as well, which is a tradition that they do now. In the past, women didn't typically play drums."

Some of the traditional drums being used are Djembe and Dun-Dun.

"The drums communicate and speak because drums were used as a medium for communication. Dance comes along with it to be expressive and tell stories," he explained. "A mission statement we present traditional African culture to inform and enlighten people about the traditions. It's an ancient, enlightening, informative visual art and culture."

The Arts Legacy REMIX Juneteenth celebration will also feature artwork, spoken remembrances, writings of historical importance, and a song and dance to music written by Fred Johnson called "Healing Hands" about Clara Frye, who opened her homes to help Black residents when the hospitals wouldn't take them.

All performances are held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Visual art exhibits will remain on display until 9:30 p.m. Admission is free, but space is limited.