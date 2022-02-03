Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos/Video: First Look at SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY at American Stage

Performances run Feb 2-27, 2022.

Feb. 3, 2022  

School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play by Jocelyn Bioh is now playing at American Stage.

Picture it. 1986. An all girls school in Ghana and there's a new girl in town, an American, who challenges the reigning queen bee. There's a prestigious pageant on the line, which could provide the opportunity to move up in the world to the lucky winner. This is a funny and touching story about the universal teenage struggle, and the need to feel like you belong.

Performances run Feb 2-27, 2022. Learn more at http://americanstage.org/school-girls/.

Check out photos and video of the cast in action below!

Photo Credit: Chaz Dykes, Video Credit: Jarrett Haas

