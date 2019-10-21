Photo Flash: Jobsite Theatre Presents THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

Jobsite Theater is proud to continue their 21st season, "a great reckoning in a little room," with Sicangu Lakota playwright Larissa FastHorse's hilarious and truth-telling satire, The Thanksgiving Play.

One of the top 10 most-produced plays of the new season in the nation according to research by American Theater magazine, The Thanksgiving Play runs Oct. 25 - Nov. 17, 2019, in the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center where Jobsite is resident theater company.



Ah, Thanksgiving, that most American of holidays: when families gather to celebrate the warmth of home, the bounty of the harvest - and a legacy of genocide and violent colonial expansion. Good intentions collide with absurd assumptions in Larissa FastHorse's wickedly funny satire, as a troupe of terminally "woke" teaching artists scrambles to create a pageant that somehow manages to celebrate both Turkey Day and Native American Heritage Month.



The Thanksgiving Play is directed by Jobsite Artistic Associate Kari Goetz (The March of the Kitefliers, Crimes of the Heart) leading the artistic team of Brian Smallheer (scenic design), Rebekah Eugenia Lazaridis (scenic artist), Jo Averill-Snell (light design), Katrina Stevenson (costume design), and Jeremy Douglass (original compositions). The show stars Caitlin Eason, Giles Davies, Dana Mauro, and Adam Workman.





The Thanksgiving Play is on stage Oct. 25 - Nov. 17, 2019. Tickets start at $29.50 and increase in price by performance based on demand. Preview performances are Oct. 23-24 at 8pm, with all tickets starting at $18. Rush tickets may be available for students, persons 65+, military, and others at the window as of 30 minutes prior to curtain for 50% off. A season pass is currently on sale for up to 50% off the price of single tickets.



More: jobsitetheater.org/thanksgiving-play/

Photo Credit: Pritchard Photography.

Dana Mauro (Alicia), Caitlin Eason (Logan), Giles Davies (Jaxon), and Adam Workman (Caden)

Giles Davies

Dana Mauro

Adam Workman (Caden) and Caitlin Eason (Logan)





Related Articles Shows View More Tampa/St. Petersburg Stories

More Hot Stories For You