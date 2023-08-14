PB Photo Centre Reveals Winners of 27th Annual Juried Exhibition

The exhibition runs through September 23, 2023.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

POPULAR

FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule Photo 1 FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule
Hillsborough County Schools Limiting Shakespeare Teachings Due to New Florida Laws Photo 2 Hillsborough County Schools Limiting Shakespeare Teachings Due to New Florida Laws
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 3 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 4 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities

PB Photo Centre Reveals Winners of 27th Annual Juried Exhibition

Fatima NeJame, president and chief executive officer of the world-renowned Palm Beach Photographic Centre (PBPC), has announced the prize winners of the 27th Annual Juried Exhibition, now running through September 23 in downtown West Palm Beach.

“This exhibit provides a glimpse into the diverse work and the unique perspectives of 50 different photographers, many of them members of the Palm Beach Photographic Centre,” said NeJame. “This year's winners were announced at the exhibition's crowded opening reception on August 9. The exhibition is also featured on our website at www.workshop.org.”

The Best In Show Award went to Barbara Curcio from West Islip, NY, for her photograph School's Out. She received a cash prize of $1,000.

The 1st Place winner ($500) was Tatiana Darash of Lake Worth, FL for the photograph Little Ballerinas; while 2nd Place ($250) went to Sefora Ambulodegui of Fort Meyers, FL for the photo, Key Largo.

The Juror for the 27th Annual Juried Exhibition was Adam Stoltman, a celebrated photographer, editor, media developer, and consultant involved in traditional and digital media for over 30 years with companies like The New York Times, Time Warner, Eastman Kodak and Walt Disney. He has covered 12 Olympics Games with his work appearing in magazines worldwide. As the Sports Picture Editor at The New York Times, and as an editor on The Sunday Times Magazine, Stoltman was part of a team that produced award-winning visual coverage. He has also served as deputy picture editor for feature photography at Sports Illustrated.

About the Palm Beach Photographic Centre:

The Photo Centre is located at the downtown City Center municipal complex at 415 Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach. Hours are 10 am to 5 pm. Monday through Saturday. For more information, please call 561.253.2600 or visit www.workshop.org or www.fotofusion.org.

The Palm Beach Photographic Centre is a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching life through the photographic arts. All donations are greatly appreciated at www.workshop.org/contrib.

Winning Photos from MEMBERS' SHOW 2022:

1. Best of Show: School's Out ÓBarbara Curcio

2. 1st Place: Little Ballerinas ÓTatiana Darash

3. 2nd Place: Key Largo ÓSefor Ambulodegui



RELATED STORIES - Tampa/St. Petersburg

1
FreeFall Theatre Presents AT HOME WITH ETHEL WATERS Photo
FreeFall Theatre Presents AT HOME WITH ETHEL WATERS

freeFall Theatre Company's 2023/2024 season opens with an all-new play with music written by and starring Rose Weaver (freeFall debut) as the one and only Ethel Waters.

2
Florida Grand Opera Reveals 2023–24 Studio Artists Photo
Florida Grand Opera Reveals 2023–24 Studio Artists

Rising against hundreds of others in an intensive national audition process, an exclusive cadre of five rising stars have earned coveted positions in Florida Grand Opera’s prestigious Studio Artist Program. These extraordinary young singers will represent FGO on the mainstage, in touring children’s productions, and a series of performances throughout Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

3
THE OTHER PLACE Comes to Theatre Tallahassee in September Photo
THE OTHER PLACE Comes to Theatre Tallahassee in September

The Other Place comes to Theatre Tallahassee in September. Performances run September 22 – October 8, 2023. The play is written by Sharr White.

4
NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale Launches New Exhibition Series: FUTURE PAST PERFECT Photo
NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale Launches New Exhibition Series: FUTURE PAST PERFECT

Beginning July 30, NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale will present Future Past Perfect, consisting of a series seven concurrent solo museum shows featuring South Florida artists Nathalie Alfonso, Susan Kim Alvarez, Joel Gaitan, Kandy G Lopez, Alejandro Piñeiro Bello, Lulu Sanchez, and Zoe Schweiger.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN Video Video: Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains! Video
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains!
Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago Video
MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago
View all Videos

Tampa/St. Petersburg SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992
Straz Center for the Performing Arts (8/16-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# JOBSITE ROCKS! 25TH BIRTHDAY BASH
Jobsite Theater (12/02-12/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Murder at the Jazz Club
Aspirations Winery (8/19-8/20)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Every Brilliant Thing
The Off-Central (9/07-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Smuggler: A Thriller In Verse
Jobsite Theater (8/14-8/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Frankenstein
Jobsite Theater (10/18-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express
Carrollwood Players Theatre (9/08-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# This 70s Show
Carrollwood Players Theatre (11/03-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rocky Horror Show
Jobsite Theater (7/10-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol Gets Decked
Carrollwood Players Theatre (12/08-12/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You