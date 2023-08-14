PB Photo Centre Reveals Winners of 27th Annual Juried Exhibition

Fatima NeJame, president and chief executive officer of the world-renowned Palm Beach Photographic Centre (PBPC), has announced the prize winners of the 27th Annual Juried Exhibition, now running through September 23 in downtown West Palm Beach.

“This exhibit provides a glimpse into the diverse work and the unique perspectives of 50 different photographers, many of them members of the Palm Beach Photographic Centre,” said NeJame. “This year's winners were announced at the exhibition's crowded opening reception on August 9. The exhibition is also featured on our website at www.workshop.org.”

The Best In Show Award went to Barbara Curcio from West Islip, NY, for her photograph School's Out. She received a cash prize of $1,000.

The 1st Place winner ($500) was Tatiana Darash of Lake Worth, FL for the photograph Little Ballerinas; while 2nd Place ($250) went to Sefora Ambulodegui of Fort Meyers, FL for the photo, Key Largo.

The Juror for the 27th Annual Juried Exhibition was Adam Stoltman, a celebrated photographer, editor, media developer, and consultant involved in traditional and digital media for over 30 years with companies like The New York Times, Time Warner, Eastman Kodak and Walt Disney. He has covered 12 Olympics Games with his work appearing in magazines worldwide. As the Sports Picture Editor at The New York Times, and as an editor on The Sunday Times Magazine, Stoltman was part of a team that produced award-winning visual coverage. He has also served as deputy picture editor for feature photography at Sports Illustrated.

About the Palm Beach Photographic Centre:

The Photo Centre is located at the downtown City Center municipal complex at 415 Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach. Hours are 10 am to 5 pm. Monday through Saturday. For more information, please call 561.253.2600 or visit www.workshop.org or www.fotofusion.org.

The Palm Beach Photographic Centre is a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching life through the photographic arts. All donations are greatly appreciated at www.workshop.org/contrib.

Winning Photos from MEMBERS' SHOW 2022:

1. Best of Show: School's Out ÓBarbara Curcio

2. 1st Place: Little Ballerinas ÓTatiana Darash

3. 2nd Place: Key Largo ÓSefor Ambulodegui