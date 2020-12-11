Opera Tampa Announces Outdoor 2020-21 Season

Opera Tampa has announced its revived 2020-2021 season at the outdoor Riverwalk Stage at the David A. Straz Center for the Performing Arts.

The series is called Opera Tampa Live on the Riverwalk. Individual tickets go on sale on Monday, Dec. 28 and are available for $50 for a table that seats up to four; $37.50 for a table that seats up to three; and $25 for a table that seats up to two.

Check out the full lineup below!

Gilbert vs. Sullivan

Jan. 22-24, 2021

From The Pirates of Penzance to H.M.S. Pinafore to The Mikado to Ruddigore, delight in the dueling musical mastery of one of the best-known composer/lyricist pairings in opera history.

Valentine's Engagement

Feb. 12-14, 2021

Passion soars and sours in song as all levels of love and heartbreak are expressed during this celebration of the romantic holiday. The performance features Gian Carlo Menotti's hilarious - and rarely performed - The Telephone along with love songs from opera, Broadway and beyond.

Troubadour's Tale

March 19-21, 2021

This abridged take on Verdi's Il Trovatore promises blood-and-thunder drama soaked in revenge and regret with the hopes of everlasting love. What are the chances?

Butterfly's Flight

April 22-25, 2021

The immortal tragedy of Puccini's best-loved opera, Madama Butterfly, is reimagined in a narrated concert version where the music will stir your emotions to take flight.

Learn more at https://www.strazcenter.org/OperaTampa.