Opera Tampa Announces 2022 Season Lineup

Opera Tampa has announced its 2022 season. This season features Offenbach's final masterpiece, Tales of Hoffmann, Gilbert and Sullivan's comedy classic The Pirates of Penzance and a dramatic Italian double bill of Gianni Schicchi and Cavalleria Rusticana.

Opera Tampa and The Florida Orchestra (TFO) will join forces for the 2022 opera season. The orchestra will provide the live music in the Straz Center's Ferguson Hall. Puccini's Gianni Schicchi and Mascagni's Cavalleria Rusticana will be conducted by The Florida Orchestra's Music Director Michael Francis.

For existing season ticket holders: Your renewal invoices, which will reflect prior on-account credits, will be mailed to you at the end of the month. Online renewals will be available beginning Monday, May 3, at 11 a.m. If you have questions after you receive your invoice, please call us at (813) 229-7827 Mon. - Fri. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The renewal period begins on Monday, May 3, and the deadline to renew and keep your same seats is Friday, June 25. Even if your balance due is $0, you will still need to complete the renewal process online, by phone or through the invoice you'll be receiving in the mail.

Full lineup:

The Tales of Hoffmann - FEB 11 and 13, 2022

The Pirates of Penzance - MAR 11 and 13, 2022

Gianni Schicchi and Cavalleria Rusticana - APR 22 and 24, 2022

Learn more at https://www.strazcenter.org/OperaTampa/Schedule-of-Events-(1).