Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Tampa/St. Petersburg Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 2 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
Review: The Tampa Bay Theatre Festival Short Play Competition at The Straz Center in The T Photo 3 Review: The Tampa Bay Theatre Festival Short Play Competition at The Straz Center in The Teco Theater
Feature: INAUGURAL FALL FESTIVAL at New Tampa Performing Arts Center Photo 4 Feature: INAUGURAL FALL FESTIVAL at New Tampa Performing Arts Center

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Tampa/St. Petersburg Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations



RELATED STORIES

1
33rd Annual Suncoast Jazz Festival on Clearwaters Sand Key Returns in November Photo
33rd Annual Suncoast Jazz Festival on Clearwater's Sand Key Returns in November

The 33rd Annual Suncoast Jazz Festival will return to Clearwater's Sand Key November 17-19, 2023. Jazz fans will once again gather on Florida's West Coast the weekend before Thanksgiving and enjoy live performances from over 80 musicians. Learn more about the festival and how to attend here!

2
Review: The Stage Is Set for Something Brilliant, with Duncan Macmillans Every Brilliant T Photo
Review: The Stage Is Set for Something Brilliant, with Duncan Macmillan's Every Brilliant Thing at The Offcentral Players

Duncan MacMillan’s Every Brilliant Thing is different than anything we have seen as of late. I think this is what truly makes it an endearing yet very sobering piece. Grounded in Audience Participation and two constants, a list and the Mother’s mental illness. In this fast-paced but never rushed 65 minute tour-de force the Narrator who is remaining nameless maneuvers his way through the space telling the tale of his younger years, his time in college, falling in and out of love, marriage and eventually the failings/ups and downs in which life brings along its path.

3
Feature: INAUGURAL FALL FESTIVAL at New Tampa Performing Arts Center Photo
Feature: INAUGURAL FALL FESTIVAL at New Tampa Performing Arts Center

The event lineup features New Tampa Players, Tampa City Ballet, Opera Tampa, Atlas Modern Ballet, Daises & Axes, Rudram Dance Company, Drama Kids, Entertainment Revue, madTheatre, The Fringe, poet Gianna Russo, Tampa City Ballet, Tampa Bay Theatre Festival, Countdown Improv, among others, each adding their unique flair to the festivities.

4
World Premiere of DRIFT Comes to LAB Theater Project Photo
World Premiere of DRIFT Comes to LAB Theater Project

LAB Theater Project presents DRIFT, a compelling new play by Patrick Gabridge. Inspired by a true story, DRIFT explores how people cope with the changes wreaked on family, neighbors, and the community by an environmental crisis. 

From This Author - BWW Awards

Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

Videos

How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
View all Videos

Tampa/St. Petersburg SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rocky Horror Show
Jobsite Theater (7/10-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Twelfth Night
Jobsite Theater (1/17-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# White Rabbit Red Rabbit
American Stage Theatre Company (11/02-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Chinese Lady
American Stage Theatre Company (1/31-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express
Carrollwood Players Theatre (9/08-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Every Brilliant Thing
The Off-Central (9/07-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# acts of faith
American Stage Theatre Company (11/21-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# This 70s Show
Carrollwood Players Theatre (11/03-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Beauty Queen Of Leenane
Jobsite Theater (3/13-4/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Frankenstein
Jobsite Theater (10/18-11/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You