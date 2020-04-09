National Theatre Wednesdays With FreeFall Bring Staff And Patrons Together

On April 8, freeFall Theatre started an exciting new digital series based around free streaming productions from The National Theatre in London. National Theatre at Home is making a different production available to view online via the theatre's YouTube channel each week while their venues are closed. Staff and patrons had a wonderful time connecting and discussing the hilarious National Theatre production of ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS.



Join members of the freeFall artistic staff and other like-minded theatre lovers for a weekly discussion on Wednesday evenings about the previous week's offering. freeFall Artistic Director, Eric Davis and Resident Dramaturg, Timothy Saunders will lead the discussion, along with Associate Artistic Director, Chris Crawford and Community Outreach Director, Matthew McGee.



To participate in this fun and engaging online chat, just watch the week's play online at your convenience any time before our scheduled talkbacks on April 15, 22 and 29 at 6pm. The freeFall team will send a reminder email by early afternoon on Wednesdays and all info will be posted on freeFall social media accounts. Think of it like a virtual watch party! The play schedule is as follows: JANE EYRE (available to stream April 9 - April 16), TREASURE ISLAND (available to stream April 16 - April 23) and TWELFTH NIGHT (available to stream April 23 - April 30). Each production will be streamed on The National Theatre's YouTube channel free of charge.



If interested participants do not already have the Zoom application, they will be prompted to download and install it. Sign-in credentials will be included in our weekly e-blast and on our social media platforms.

"One of the things we on staff miss most with freeFall currently closed is getting to chat about theatre with all of you." says freeFall Artistic Director Eric Davis. "This will be a great opportunity to keep the freeFall community active and connected through this unforeseen preemption in programming."

