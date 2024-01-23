I AM MY OWN WIFE Comes to Stageworks Theatre Next Month

Stageworks Theatre kicks off 2024 with I Am My Own Wife, a poignant exploration of identity, survival, and the enduring human spirit. "I Am My Own Wife" is a one-person show that recounts the remarkable true story of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, a German transgender person who survived the Nazi onslaught and the repressive East German Communist regime that followed.

"I Am My Own Wife" takes stage beginning February 9 through February 25, 2024 at Stageworks Theatre, located at 1120 E. Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa's Channel District. Performances are held Friday nights at 8 p.m. and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Saturday and Sunday afternoons at 3 p.m.

Actor RP McLaughlin plays the complex and thought-provoking roles of Charlotte and playwright Doug Wright, as well as 33 other characters in the production. "I Am My Own Wife" is based on Charlotte von Mahlsdorf's interviews with Doug Wright and earned both a Tony Award for Best Play and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2004.

McLaughlin, who divides their time between Tampa Bay and New York City, entertained Stageworks Theatre audiences in "12 Angry Men" during the 2021 - 2022 season.

"RP McLaughlin is one of the most brilliantly talented actors I know," said Stageworks' Producing Artistic Director Karla Hartley, who will also direct the production. "They are the perfect blend of masculine and feminine ideals. This production is about the transformative power of storytelling and its ability to foster empathy and connection among diverse communities."

The creative and production team behind "I Am My Own Wife" includes Set Designer Scott Cooper, Lighting Designer Celeste Silsby, Costume Designer Deborah Lastinger, and Scenic Artist Skylar Jay. Paul McColgan will serve as Technical Director with Heather Krueger as Production Stage Manager.

Single tickets for "I Am My Own Wife" are now available and range from $25 - $50. Visit www.stageworkstheatre.org to purchase or consider an Adult Flex 4 Pass which includes four tickets for only $160 that can be used however the ticketholder wishes during the season's remaining four shows. A discounted Flex 4 Pass is available for Seniors, Students, Educators, and Military personnel (with valid ID). All ticket holders have the option to purchase an exclusive Opening Night post-show champagne reception with the opportunity to meet the cast for an additional $25. Group ticket sales are also available.

STAGEWORKS THEATRE SEASON AT A GLANCE:

"I Am My Own Wife" is the third production in Stageworks Theatre's statement-making 41st Season of Discovery and focuses on the art of survival. Drawing inspiration from Stageworks' mission to ignite the human spirit and be a catalyst in eradicating intolerance through performing arts and education, the remaining productions feature a fresh, new look at one of America's most well-known plays, along with stories that make a statement in favor of diversity. Additional shows include:

The Immigrant March 15 - 31, 2024

Our Town April 26 - May 12, 2024

Falsettos June 7 - 23, 2024