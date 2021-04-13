HENRY V Announced at Jobsite Theater

Jobsite, the independent resident theater company of the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Tampa, continues their annual Shakespeare tradition with HENRY V, on stage now through Apr. 25 in the reconfigured-for-distance Jaeb Theater. The show enjoyed a SOLD OUT opening week, with all future dates all filling fast.

The show features a dynamic, pulsating original score by Jobsite's composer-in-residence Jeremy Douglass.

England's in tumult and who ascends the throne but everyman playboy prince Hal - an untested royal who spent his youth slumming around London. Now crowned King Henry V, he must win the respect of a nation and lead his country to greatness in an epic battle with archnemesis France. Henry gathers his troops and marches abroad only to find himself outgunned and outmanned. In the face of death, Henry must also face himself and what it means to lead. Can he become the king his country needs?

Jobsite reboots Shakespeare for modern times, taking Henry's timeless tale and setting it to an original, blistering industrial score by award-winning resident composer Jeremy Douglass (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Meteor Shower, Othello, Hedda). High-def video also helps transform Shakespeare's work into a modern, mesmerizing spectacle of tension, nationalism and excitement in a production inspired as much by Brecht's epic theater as it is the Bard.

The 8-person ensemble features Adam Workman, Kara Sotakoun, Ned Averill-Snell, Lizzie Kehoe, Cornelio Aguilera, Roxanne Fay, Brian Matthew Shea, and Katrina Stevenson. Jobsite Producing Artistic Director David M. Jenkins serves as director and video designer supported by Giles Davies as a text coach and associate director. The creative team is rounded out by Brian Smallheer (scenic), Jo Averill-Snell (lights), and Katrina Stevenson (costumes).

The text of HENRY V has been cut nearly in half, with the production clocking in just under 2 hours and 5 minutes including a 20-minute intermission. Full details on our policies and procedures to keep everyone safe is available at our website.

As the company continues to make health and safety top priority and respond to recommendations from professionals and established best practices, they have shifted plans for the fall. Jobsite originally intended to move back into the Shimberg Playhouse, the 99-seat black box adjacent to the Jaeb, as of Sep. for DR. RIDE'S AMERICAN BEACH HOUSE.

Instead, Jobsite will now remain in the larger Jaeb Theater through Feb. of 2022. Jobsite now intends on moving back into the Shimberg in March of 2022 with A CLOCKWORK ORANGE, a play rescheduled from the current season. Ticket holders for DR. RIDE'S AMERICAN BEACH HOUSE and DR. JEKYLL & MR. HYDE scheduled for the fall will not need to do anything to retain their tickets with this change. The 2022 season is expected to be announced this summer, to be comprised of shows cancelled in 2020 and 2021 that the company had already paid guarantees on as well as new titles.

As of Jobsite's next production, SHOCKHEADED PETER, Jobsite will contract exclusively with vaccinated workers both on stage and behind the scenes.